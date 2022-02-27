Russia invades Ukraine: US, EU and allies agree to exclude Russian banks from SWIFT network

The exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT network, considered a last resort due to its possible impact on the European and global economy, could become a reality in the coming days, at least partially.

The European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States published a joint statement on Saturday to condemn the Russian invasion.

In it, they committed to taking a series of measures that include delete to “a selection of Russian banks of the S messaging systemWIFT.

Russia relies heavily on the SWIFT system for its oil and gas exports.

