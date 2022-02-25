Russia invades Ukraine: Wall Street opens with falls of more than 2% and oil soars after the attack announced by Putin | Univision Money News

The New York Stock Exchange experiences this Thursday falls greater than 2% in its main indicators after the offensive launched by Russia in Ukraine.
At the beginning of the session, the Dow Jones fell 2.25% or 744.72 points and stood at 32,387.04, while the selective S&P 500 cut 2.20% or 93.14 units, to 4,132.36.
The Composite Index nasdaqwhich binds to the technological largest on the market, was down 2.57 % or 335.13 integers and scored 12,702.36, entering correction territory.
The world’s largest equity market reacted negatively to the military intervention ordered by Vladimir Putin early Thursday morning Kiev time.
Stock markets fall around the world and oil soars
The World stock markets began the day this Thursday registering sharp falls while oil prices rose to nearly $6 a barrel, after President Vladimir Putin launched military action in Ukraine.
Market benchmarks fell in Europe and Asia, and US futures fell sharply. The stock markets of Frankfurt, Paris and Madrid registered falls from more than 4% at the opening of business, while the London stock market fell 2.55% compared to the exchanges of the day before.
The price of oil, both Benchmark WTI in the US, like the Brent that guided the European crude oil market, exceeded 100 dollars a barrel.
The ruble sank 7.5%, to exceed 87 dollars per dollar. The Moscow Stock Exchange reported a drop of 1.84% and interrupted operations. Resumed mid-morning with sharp falls for Russian firms Rosneft and Sberbank.
Fear of interruptions in supply
The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down from its highest level of the day but was still up more than 6% at about $103 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 5.5% to more than $97 a barrel, while natural gas rose 5%.
The American reference oil, like the European one, has become more expensive in reaction to the attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, due to its implications for the energy market.
The Texas had been on the rise for several days due to the escalation of the conflict, taking into account that Russia is the second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.in addition to the largest producer of natural gas.
Western powers have announced a series of potentially damaging sanctions against the Russian economy, which is largely based on the sale of raw materials, and are expected to add new measures today.
As for the cryptocurrenciesBitcoin today lost 5% of its value and was around $35,700, with a contagion effect on other popular currencies such as Ethereum, which lost 7.5%, or XRP, 9%.