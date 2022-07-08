Russia “is playing the hunger games with the world”, says Ukraine

Can there be a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine? 3:27

(CNN) — As Russian forces advance towards Donetsk, more than 40 cities and towns in Donbas have been attacked in the last 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces attacked Russian military warehouses in the southern Kherson region before dawn on Friday.

In addition, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told foreign ministers at the G20 meeting in Bali that Russia is carrying out “a well thought out and cynical strategy” to destroy Ukrainian agriculture, blackmailing the world. while destabilizing world food security.

See here the latest news of the war this Friday, July 8, 2022.

More than 40 cities and towns under fire as the Russians advance on Donetsk

More than 40 cities and towns in Donbas have been attacked in the last 24 hours, reported the Ukrainian army, which acknowledged the “partial success” of a Russian attempt to advance on a front.

The General Staff said that Russian forces were now trying to advance west of the Luhansk-Donetsk border towards the towns of Bakhmut and Sloviansk, and “the enemy led an offensive in the direction of Verkhnokamianske, with partial success.” The Russians were also advancing “in the Spirne town area,” he added.

Verkhnokamianske and Spirne are adjacent to the main highway leading west from the city of Lysychansk, which fell last week.

The Ukrainians also said that “the occupiers are advancing in the direction of Vesela Dolyna”, which is close to Bakhmut.

The General Staff said the Russians were using artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems and airstrikes in their attempt to eliminate Ukrainian defenses.

In its analysis of the military situation on Friday, international security consultancy Cavell Group tweeted: “Fighting remains heavy on many of the roads and settlements around Siversk now with heavy artillery exchanges in this region as well. The situation is very fluid here as Russia pushes forces west.” Siversk is the last city of a certain size on the roads to the west, in the direction of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Cavell added: “A similar situation is occurring towards Bakhmut with Russia making slow advances against heavy resistance, but slowly securing more of the road to Lysychansk and closing in on Bakhmut’s defences.”

The Institute for the Study of War, for its part, said that “Russian forces still carried out limited ground offensives and air, artillery and missile attacks on all axes on July 7, and will probably continue to be limited to offensive actions. on a small scale while they rebuild forces and set the stage for a more significant offensive.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister accuses Russia of a “cynical” strategy to destroy the country’s agriculture

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russia had embarked on a “well thought out and cynical strategy” to destroy Ukrainian agriculture.

Kuleba spoke by videoconference at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia.

“The Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian ports has already ripped apart global food supply chains and has a detrimental effect on global food security. To add insult to injury, Russia is stealing Ukrainian grain and bombing Ukrainian granaries,” he said.

“Russia is essentially playing the hunger games with the world by maintaining the naval blockade of Ukrainian ports with one hand and blaming it on Ukraine with the other. Russia sees other countries’ dependence on any kind of resources as a weakness and an invitation to use this dependence as leverage for the benefit of Russia”.

Kuleba said Russian forces had attacked Ukraine’s second-largest grain terminal complex in the port of Mikolayv in June, saying “Russia knew exactly where it had fired its missiles.” The attack was aimed at wreaking destruction in Ukraine and “blackmailing the world,” he added.

Kuleba told the foreign ministers that for decades Ukraine — often described as “a global breadbasket” — has been essential to global food security, but now it is being “attacked, bombed and looted by criminal Russians.”

Responding to Russian claims that Ukraine was blockading its own ports, Kuleba said: “Their accusations defy basic logic. How can we be interested in blocking our own food exports, when they provide one of our main sources of revenue for the budget? “We are interested in exporting our food products as much as our consumers are interested in receiving them as soon as possible.”

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense denounced that Russia is using ammunition to set farmland on fire at the time when the harvest season begins. A recent video shows combine harvesters in parts of southern Ukraine trying to collect grain as fires burn through the fields.

The UN said Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports has already caused food prices to rise globally and threatens to cause catastrophic food shortages in some parts of the world.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said the release of a Russian ship allegedly carrying stolen Ukrainian grain in Turkish waters was “unacceptable.” Turkey ignored the request to detain the ship and cargo, and the ship was released on July 6, according to a ministry statement. The Russian merchant ship, Zhibek Zholy, had transported the grain from the occupied port of Berdyansk to the Turkish port of Karasu.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is blockading ports or stealing grain.

Ukrainian forces attack Russian military warehouses in Kherson

Ukrainian forces continue to attack Russian military supplies and warehouses far from the front lines in the southern Kherson region, according to regional officials.

The Ukrainian fire destroyed “the warehouses (and) the rear reserves of the occupiers,” Serhii Khlan, adviser to the head of Kherson’s military administration, told Ukrainian television.

Khlan said that before dawn on Friday there was “a strong explosion” in Nova Kakhovka, a town occupied by Russian forces in Kherson.

Their warehouses are located “far from the front line” as they think it will protect the rear, “but we see hits,” Khlan said. “In recent days we have constantly heard of explosions in the occupiers’ warehouses: in Kherson, in Nova Kakhovka, in Chernobaivka.”

Khlan claimed that there had been three attacks on warehouses in Nova Kakhovka. Video from the area shortly after dawn on Friday showed thick smoke rising from an unknown location.

The pro-Russian authorities who now control Kherson say the Ukrainian saboteurs have been arrested.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed military-civilian administration, said “Russian special services detained three saboteurs who planned attacks on the region’s leaders and military personnel of the (Russian) Armed Forces.”

Stremousov claimed that the authorities had uncovered the command structure of “agent networks organized in the Kherson region by the SBU (Ukrainian Security Service) and Ukrainian military intelligence.”

In recent days, Ukraine has intensified attacks, both in Donetsk and Kherson, against Russian supply lines and warehouses, in an attempt to hamper Russian operations.

US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said the Kremlin “is facing increasing partisan activity in southern Ukraine” during a conference in Washington DC last month.

US officials added that they believe Russia does not have enough forces in Kherson to effectively occupy and control the region, and that three assassination attempts on pro-Russian officials in June suggest a burgeoning resistance movement among Ukrainians.

Ukrainian Official Responds to Putin That Offensive Is ‘Nothing Serious’ Yet

A senior Ukrainian official responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that the offensive in Ukraine had only just begun.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Twitter: “37,000 Russian soldiers killed. Total medical losses (wounded) 98-117 thousand people. 10 generals were eliminated. 1,605 tanks, 405 planes/helicopters were scrapped.”

“Hasn’t Russia started to fight yet? Does (the) Kremlin consider the war only according to Stalin’s mathematics: 20 million losses?”

CNN cannot verify Ukrainian claims about Russian losses.

Podolyak was responding to Putin’s remarks to parliamentary leaders in Moscow on Thursday.

“Everyone should know that, generally speaking, we haven’t started anything seriously yet” in Ukraine, Putin said.

He said the conflict could drag on until “the last Ukrainian standing.”

“Today we heard that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. Well, what can I say? Let them try,” Putin said during a meeting that was broadcast on Russia-24 state television.

“We have continuously heard that the West is ready to fight with us until the last Ukrainian is left standing. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people. However, everything seems to be heading towards it,” he said.

Pro-Russian Officials Say Ukrainian Missiles Hit Kherson Hydroelectric Power Plant, But Facility Still Working

Pro-Russian officials in the Kherson region say Ukrainian missiles hit a hydroelectric power plant in the town of Nova Kakhovka early Friday but failed to destroy it.

The Ukrainians “tried to bomb the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The consequences of the destruction of such a production facility could be catastrophic for the residents of the Kherson region,” the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region said.

Russian air defenses “successfully repelled a missile attack from Ukraine,” the administration added.

“The terrorists of the Kyiv regime will not be able to intimidate the inhabitants of the Kherson region, who are building a peaceful life together with Russia. The hydroelectric plant continues to provide power,” said Vladimir Saldo, head of the administration and a former Ukrainian official.

The hydroelectric power plant is located in the city of Nova Kakhovka, on the Dnieper River. It was taken by Russian forces early in the invasion, but in the last month has become a target of Ukrainian missiles and long-range rockets as the Ukrainians try to disrupt Russian supply lines.

After the attack, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed military-civilian administration in Kherson, said: “There are casualties, we are clearing it up.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities claim that a military target was hit.

Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odessa regional military administration, said an ammunition depot and air defenses were hit. He also claimed that several dozen Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded.

Earlier, an adviser to the Ukrainian head of the Kherson regional military administration said that three Nova Kakhova warehouses had been hit by Ukrainian missiles.

With information from Tim Lister, Olga Voitovych, and Julia Presniakova.