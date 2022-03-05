Russia is ready to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries in Ukraine

Squad fires multiple bullets at journalists in Ukraine 2:06

(CNN) — Russia is poised to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks, and a senior Western intelligence official has warned that Moscow could “bomb cities until they surrender.”

The United States has already seen “some indications” that Russian mercenaries may be involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “in some places,” a senior defense official said earlier this week, but it was not clear exactly where or in what number.

Now, a US official tells CNN that Russia is planning to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries in the near future.

Some Russian forces have had morale problems and battlefield setbacks, including a huge convoy north of Kiev that has been largely stalled for the past few days.

The role of mercenaries

Mercenary forces would fortify weakened units, the official said, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second weekend.

The official added that the US believes that the mercenaries already in Ukraine have “performed poorly in facing tougher-than-expected resistance from the Ukrainians,” and that as many as 200 of these mercenaries have already been killed in the war.

Meanwhile, US and Western officials expect Russia to increase the pace and force of its attacks on key Ukrainian population centers, including the capital Kyiv, from where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued constant and defiant messages against aggression. Russian.

Russia now appears poised to “bomb cities until they surrender,” a senior Western intelligence official said on Friday, which could mean a significant rise in the number of civilian casualties.

Other officials have noted a shift in Russian strategy from military targets to civilians, with more attacks focused on population centers. The new approach comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to achieve the quick victory he hoped for, and the Russian military has faced stiff and determined Ukrainian resistance across the country.

They warn that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine will increase

In the face of resistance, attacks will increase, authorities warned.

“The days ahead are likely to be worse, with more death, more suffering and more destruction, as the Russian military introduces heavier weaponry and continues its attacks across the country,” NATO’s secretary-general said on Friday. Jens Stoltenberg.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed this view during a press conference in Brussels on Friday, where he has met with his European allies.

“The Kremlin attacks are inflicting an increasing number of civilian casualties there,” Blinken said. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of Ukrainians have died, many more have been injured, as have citizens of other countries. More than a million refugees have fled from Ukraine to neighboring countries. Millions of people across Ukraine are trapped in increasingly dire conditions as Russia destroys more critical infrastructure.