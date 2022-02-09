Russia is ready to recognize Bitcoin as a currency

Russia will probably recognize soon Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as a form of currency. In fact, the government and the Russian central bank have reached an agreement on their regulation, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported.

What happened

According to the report, the Russian authorities are preparing a bill (scheduled for February 18) that will recognize cryptocurrencies as “analogous to currencies” and not as digital financial assets.

According to what emerged, the circulation of cryptocurrencies in the legal sector would be possible only with complete identification, through the banking system or authorized intermediaries.

Cryptocurrency transactions worth over 600,000 rubles ($ 8,100) will need to be declared; transactions made illegally beyond these amounts will be considered a criminal offense, the report added.

Because it is important

The decision comes after it was reported last month that Russia’s Central Bank wanted to ban the trading, mining and use of cryptocurrencies in the country, while allowing Russian citizens to own them.

The Russian Ministry of Finance has strongly opposed the ban proposed by the central bank on the grounds that such a choice would be detrimental to the nation’s technological development.

Even the Russian president Vladimir Putin he said cryptocurrencies have value and finds their use for payments acceptable.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 1.4% daily to $ 43,746.79.