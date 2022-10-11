“Russia is running out of arms, friends and troops,” says British spy chief

“Russia is staying without weapons, friends and troops to wage war in Ukraine and their military operation is becoming more and more desperate.”

The definition is from Sir Jeremy Flemingthe director of the British GCHQ, the largest global listening center in Chaltenham, Great Britain, who was scheduled to speak on Tuesday afternoon about the Russian war in Ukraine and the role of China and the threat of its technology.

“We believe that Russia is running out of ammunitionhe is certainly running out of friends and we have seen, because of the declaration of mobilization, that he is running out of troops,” said Sir Jeremy Fleming, in an interview on BBC Radio 4.

No evidence of nuclear weapons

However, he clarified that there was still no firm evidence that Russia would deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.







Sir Jeremy Fleming. Photo: Reuters

“President Putin and senior figures in the Russian military are not behaving in an unusual manner that might suggest that the use of a nuclear weapon it’s imminent“, said.

“They stay within the doctrine that we understand for their use,” he told BBC Radio 4. “I hope we’ll see indicators, if they start down that path.”

“If you’re considering that, it would be a catastrophe in the way that many people have spoken.”

Exhausted and desperate troops

Fleming had planned for this Tuesday an unusual intervention public at the Royal United Services Institute, in which he will describe Russian forces as “exhausted” and “desperate” and say there have been “staggering costs” in the war in Ukraine, amid signs that Russian missile reserves are running low and the army is struggling to mobilize troops.

“We know, and the Russian commanders on the ground know, that their supplies and ammunition are running low”, he will say, according to the briefing he gave to .

“Russia’s forces are exhausted. The use of prisoners to reinforce, and now the mobilization of tens of thousands of inexperienced recruitstalk about A desperate situationSir Jeremy said.

“And the Russian population has begun to understand that too. They are seeing what Putin misjudged the situation. They are running away from the current and realize that they can no longer travel. They know that their access to modern technologies and outside influences will be drastically restricted. And they are feeling the full extent of the terrible human cost of their war of choice,” he told the BBC.

The threat of Chinese technology

Britain is at a “sliding-door moment in history,” where now “is the time to act,” “to address China’s manipulation of technology or face the consequences later,” according to the report. top intelligence chief

Fleming will warn that Beijing is believed to be building a powerful anti-satellite capabilitywhich will rival GPS and deny other countries access to space, if there is a war.

“There is a fear that the BeiDou satellite system, which China wants to export to the world, will also can be used to track peopleFleming will say, in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute Annual Security Conference in London.

Sir Jeremy Fleming will say that the West must be alert to any threat to its strategic advantage in technology.

Hidden technology to track

Fleming will explain that while the UK and its allies seek technological advances to generate prosperity, the Chinese use them as a “tool to gain advantage through control of their markets, those in their sphere of influence and their own citizens.”

They see nations as potential adversaries or “potential client states, to be threatened, bribed or coerced“, will tell.

In the UK, the government ordered that Chinese tech giant’s telecommunications equipment Huawei be removed of the UK’s 5G network by 2027. Fleming will warn other countries that are “mortgaging their future” if they buy Chinese technology, which could contain “occult technology”.

It will also accuse Beijing of create fear in your own country by implementing draconian national security laws, a culture of surveillance, and an increasingly aggressive use of military might.

His comments will raise fresh alarm about the Chinese government and its intentions, just weeks after MI5 chief Ken McCallum warned business leaders to Beijing seeks to steal its technology for competitive gain.

British and American military chiefs have repeatedly criticized China’s actions in space, accusing both Beijing and Moscow of reckless behavior when developing weapons to destroy satellites.

“China, a threat to all”

China’s development of such technologies could represent a “great threat to all of us”as the Communist Party dictatorship seeks to use key developments to tighten its grip on power at home and extend its influence abroad,” Fleming will add.

Other worrying technology being developed by China includes the creation of a centralized digital currencywhich could allow the state monitor bank transactions of the users.

“It can also allow China try to evade international sanctions similar ones that currently apply to President Putin’s Russia, as it learns the lessons of the war in Ukraine,” Fleming warns.

His ability to easily avoid such sanctions will raise serious questions about how would the west respond effectively if China invade Taiwan.

GPS Vulnerability

Some experts believe that future wars could be won and lost in the spaceor given how crucial satellites are to everyday life, as well as military operations, on the battlefield.

Western governments are so concerned about GPS vulnerabilities that they are already looking for alternatives to space-based systems for navigation, timing, and mapping.

China and Russia recently signed a contract agreeing that BeiDou system stations from China would be deployed in Russia and Russia’s equivalent system, Glonass, in China, according to reports.

