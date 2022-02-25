Russia issues harsh warning about the International Space Station

Russia “is ready to make any decision,” warns Putin 3:52

(CNN Spanish) — The head of Russia’s space agency says new US sanctions have the potential to “destroy our cooperation” on the International Space Station. There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut living and working aboard the orbiting station.

After President Biden announced new sanctions on Thursday that will “degrade its (Russian) aerospace industry, including its space program,” Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin noted on Twitter that the station’s orbit and location in space are controlled by Russian engines.

“If he blocks cooperation with us, who will save the International Space Station (ISS) from an uncontrolled de-orbit and crash in the United States or… in Europe?” Rogozin said. “There is also a possibility that a 500-ton structure will fall on India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a possibility? The ISS does not fly over Russia, therefore all risks are yours. Are you ready for them? “, wrote.

The ISS, which is a collaboration between the US, Russia, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency, is divided into two sections: the Russian orbital segment and the American orbital segment.

“The Russian segment can’t function without the electricity on the US side, and the US side can’t function without the propulsion systems that are on the Russian side,” former NASA astronaut Garrett Reisman told CNN. “So no you can do an amicable divorce. You can’t make a conscious separation.”



NASA has not responded directly to Rogozin’s comments, but notes that the US space agency “continues to work with Roscosmos and our other international partners in Canada, Europe and Japan to maintain safe and continuous operations on the ISS.”

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson explicitly questioned the future of the International Space Station while speaking on the floor of the House of Commons on Thursday.

“I have been broadly in favor of continuing artistic and scientific collaboration,” Johnson said. “But under the current circumstances, it’s hard to see how even these can continue as normal.”