Russia leaves the Council of Europe | International | News

Russia will not participate in the Council of Europe again since, he argues, the countries of the European Union and NATO, hostile to Moscow, “continue their path towards the destruction” of this institution “and of the common European humanitarian and legal space” The Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement.

In the note, which is reported by the official Russian agency Tass, Russia assures that in the Council of Europe, the EU and NATO countries abuse their majority to impose their points of view.

“Russia will not participate in the transformation of the oldest European organization” by NATO members who are obediently followed by the EU bloc.

The ministry also assures that this institution, intended to promote the cooperation of European states, has become a space where “songs about the superiority and bragging of the West” are heard.

“Let them enjoy interacting with each other, without Russia,” the ministry said, according to the Russian agency.

“The withdrawal from the Council of Europe is carried out on the basis of Article 7 of the Charter of the Council of Europe at the initiative of a member state, when the Secretary General is officially notified” of the body, he explained this Thursday to the Russian agency RIA Novosti the deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.

“The termination of membership occurs at the end of the current year, if the notification is made during the first 9 months of this year,” explained the politician when referring to the process of leaving the Council.

In addition, “the exit mechanism implies the simultaneous denunciation of the Charter of the Council of Europe and the European Convention on Human Rights,” Kosachev explained.

Moscow’s decision comes amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, a conflict that has aggravated tensions between the government led by Vladimir Putin and Western countries. (I)