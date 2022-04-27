Russia legalizes the import of AMD, Apple or Intel products from gray markets

As expected, Russia has finished making a move, and this implies legalizing the importation of products regardless of whether or not they have the permission of the copyright holders. In this way, Russia may continue to have access to hardware and devices (CPUs, GPUs, PC’s, laptops, tablets, etc) from companies such as AMD, Apple, Asus, Huawei, Nvidia and any technology company that has stopped sending its products to the country, through unauthorized distribution channels (grey markets).

“The list of the Ministry of Industry and Trade included equipment from the most popular brands in the country, many of which preferred to leave the Russian market or reduce the shipment of their products to Russia. These are mainly Apple, Asus, Samsung, Nokia, Sony , Siemens, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Intel, Panasonic, etc”, reveals the local media CNEWS. “For those who do not have enough high-quality foreign appliances, the state will allow them to legally buy “grey” products from Electrolux, Miele, Dyson, etc., and those who do not want to play on a PC will be able to access consoles from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo imported through parallel imports”.

It is reported that the Russian government itself has drawn up the list of companies and products that can now be sold on the parallel market through its Ministry of Industry and Trade. In an attempt to stem the bleeding of cutting-edge technology for both its government infrastructure and its citizens, the country has added to its list a lot of car brands and, obviously, its spare parts, such as brand tires.

“An impressive part of the list of the Ministry of Industry and Trade is occupied by cars, since almost all the auto giants chose to join the anti-Russian sanctions and stop sending to Russia not only the cars themselves, but also spare parts. Gray imports will be allowed for Bentley, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Freightliner, GMC, Jaguar, Jeep, Hummer, Kenworth, Land Rover, Mack, Peterbilt, Rover, Skoda, Tesla, Toyota, etc. As you can see, basically the list of car brands suitable for parallel imports consists of British and American brands, including those under which trucks are produced. There are also “pseudo-British” companies, for example Bentley, which is actually owned by the German company Volkswagen AG.”

Also included in this list televisions, consoles, peripherals, accessoriesand a huge list of products linked to technology-related activities, such as mining, electricity, rail and shipping, agriculture, wood processing, and other areas of economic activity.

In essence, Russia will seek import any technology or product through unofficial channels to bypass the veto, so now all eyes are on the allies who can supply everything necessary for the country to return to normal.