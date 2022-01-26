Russia, Macron: we will react in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, on Friday there is a conversation with Putin

New maneuvers in southern Russia. Europe divided

Kuleba’s words come on a new day of turmoil for the crisis in Ukraine, the country threatened by the scenario of an invasion of Russia. Moscow has currently deployed 100,000 troops near the border with the former satellite state of the Soviet Union, a choice that raises fears of a military offensive about seven years after the operation in Crimea.

Putin continues to reiterate that these are only “exercises”, but Western countries remain alarmed at the hypothesis of a foray into the country and are preparing accordingly. NATO has sent military ships and jets to Eastern Europe, while the US is ready to mobilize 8,500 soldiers in the country. Washington’s announcement prompted Moscow to carry out new tests of strength, with military maneuvers in southern Russia on 25 October. Finally, America warned Minsk to stay out of the confrontation between Moscow and Kiev: “We have also made it clear to Belarus that, if it allows its territories to be used for an attack on Ukraine, it will suffer a rapid response and decided by the US, our allies and partners, ”said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

In Europe, the positions are different. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that London is willing to “deploy troops to protect allies” on the Continent, even if it seems to exclude the presence of British soldiers directly in the former Soviet republic. The EU, for its part, remains divided. The High Representative for Foreign Policy Jossep Borrell promises sanctions against Russia in case of military interference, but the line of 27 is far from homogeneous. France and Germany themselves seemed to be oriented on different approaches, with the greater prudence exhibited by Berlin. “We are not the same. But we always get very close, ”Macron said in today’s press conference, confirming the rapprochement between Berlin and Paris on the Ukrainian question.

USA: we are working on plans to avoid gas cuts in Europe in the event of a Russian invasion

Meanwhile, the United States has initiated a dialogue with European countries and with the main energy companies on plans to counter a scenario in which the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine will lead to cuts in gas supplies to Europe. This is what sources of the Biden administration explain, speaking of a “preparation of emergency plans” in the event that Vladimir Putin cuts supplies in retaliation for the economic sanctions that would be launched against Russia in response to the invasion.

“We are working with countries and companies around the world to ensure the security of supplies, take actions to mitigate the price shocks that could affect both the Americans and the global economy”, explain the sources again, reports The Hill, underlining that this dialogue has been going on for several weeks. Work is underway to identify non-Russian reserves of natural gas in North Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and the United States has begun consultations with all large producers about the possibility of increasing supplies to Europe if necessary.