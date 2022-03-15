Russia may not be able to pay its debt in the next few days

This is the richest Russian businessman who challenges Putin 0:56

London (CNN Business) — Russia has sent the clearest signal yet that it will soon default, the first time it will be unable to meet its debt obligations to foreign entities since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.



Half of the country’s foreign exchange reserves, roughly $315 billion, were frozen by Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday. As a result, Moscow will pay creditors of “unfriendly countries” in rubles until sanctions are lifted, he said.

Credit rating agencies would determine that Russia is in default if Moscow defaults or repays debt issued in dollars or euros with other currencies such as the ruble or the Chinese yuan. A default could drive Russia’s few remaining foreign investors out and further isolate the country’s weak economy.

The default could come as early as Wednesday, when Moscow has to hand over $117 million in interest payments on dollar-denominated government bonds, according to JPMorgan Chase. Although Russia has issued bonds that can be redeemed in multiple currencies since 2018, these payments must be made in US dollars.

imminent default

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Sunday that a Russian default is no longer “unlikely.”

“Russia has the money to cover its debt, but it can’t access it,” he said during an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Last week, Fitch Ratings downgraded Russia’s debt rating, saying Moscow’s willingness and ability to meet its debts has been undermined and default “is imminent.” The rating agency also warned that Russia could try to pay creditors of certain countries in rubles.

Analysts at Capital Economics noted that a default was already reflected in the price of Russian dollar bonds, which have plunged to just 20 cents on the dollar.

Interest payments due Wednesday have a 30-day grace period. But credit rating agencies could declare Russia default before that period ends if Moscow makes it clear that it has no intention of paying.

The last time Russia defaulted on its debt was when the country was plunged into a financial crisis by the collapse in commodity prices in 1998. Its last foreign currency default came in 1918, when Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin he repudiated the bonds issued by the tsarist government.

This is what is expected

The Russian government has taken on relatively little debt. JPMorgan estimates that at the end of last year it had about $40 billion of foreign-currency debt, about half of which was held by foreign investors.

But it is difficult to estimate the possible consequences of a default. The 2008 global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic demonstrated how negative shocks can ripple through the modern, interconnected global financial system and economy.

Russian entities owe more than $121 billion to international banks, according to the Bank for International Settlements. European banks have more than $84bn in total concessions, with France, Italy and Austria being the most exposed, and US banks are $14.7bn in debt.

Georgieva said on Sunday that a financial crisis was unlikely “for now”, saying the exposure of Western banks was not “systemically relevant”.

Even if Moscow suspends payments to foreign investors on all sovereign debt, the default of some $60 billion, including ruble debt held abroad, would be at the same level as Argentina in 2020, a disappointing event for the markets.

But analysts at Capital Economics warned that a major financial institution could be especially exposed to Russian debt, which could lead to broader financial repercussions. A second risk is that a default could trigger Russian companies to default on payments.

Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest businessman, called last week for Moscow to ease foreign exchange restrictions so he could pay interest on foreign bonds and loans. Otherwise, there is a risk that the country will default on all of its foreign debt, which he estimated at some US$480 billion.

“For Russia, the main cost is staying out of global capital markets, or at least rising borrowing costs for an extended period. But sanctions have caused it anyway,” Capital Economics analysts wrote. .