Russia may suffer a recession worse than that of Covid-19 due to sanctions | Economy

Russia’s economy could contract by more than 10% this year due to rising inflation, sanctions and capital outflows. This is stated in a report by the rating agency Scope Ratings, which indicates that the repercussions of the war in Ukraine will cause “a much deeper recession than during the Covid-19 pandemic.” Moscow’s main weaknesses would be its dependence on exports of raw materials, especially in the hydrocarbon sector.

According to its Ministry of Economy of Russia, lInflation in your country has skyrocketed to 12.54%, the highest inflation peak in this century. The supply of rubles has increased by around 12.8% since the invasion of Ukraine began and consumer prices rose 2.09% in the first week of March. In response, the Putin’s government has imposed a series of measures to stem the ruble’s slide, including raising interest rates to 20%, but its currency’s value has still fallen by about a third so far this year. Russia’s central bank, for its part, has provided banks with 3 trillion rubles (about 26.23 billion euros) in short-term loans in a bid to boost liquidity in the face of growing withdrawals from citizens.

British fund manager Schroders agrees with Scope that the sanctions will deeply affect Russian GDP, and warns that it seems inevitable that the Eurasian country will suffer a deep recession in the short term: “On the supply side, the Russian economy will be affected almost safely. The massive exodus of multinationals will cause a structural increase in unemployment and a decrease in production. Investment will suffer amid uncertainty, while technological constraints will force you to become more self-sufficient. In addition, the destruction of the supply will force to import more goods, which will increase inflation, ”they point out in a recent report.

The two entities agree that the main difficulty that Russia will face in order to deal with the crisis is the estrangement from its European clients in the hydrocarbons sector. Western countries are accelerating their plans to wean themselves off Russian energy and this could affect their income from oil and gas exports, which account for 15-20% of their GDP, as well as their ability to earn foreign exchange.

Regardless of the design of any additional sanctions likely to target Russia’s energy sector, Europe’s intensifying efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas are likely to exacerbate medium-term challenges for the Russian economy, given the lack of government ambition in the past to address the structural dependence of the economy on energy exports. Russia could counter European measures in part through increased energy cooperation with other countries, such as China and India, subject to expanding the required infrastructure.

The Kremlin has acknowledged that economic sanctions are deeply damaging its economy. In fact, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, assured this Wednesday that the country has survived an “economic bombardment” and has asked officials to increase social benefits and salaries: “The new reality is going to require profound changes in our economy. I will not hide it, it will not be easy and they will produce a temporary increase in inflation and unemployment. Our mission is to reduce these risks. Private companies have a crucial role, which is to rebuild logistics in a short time, find new suppliers, and increase the production of the demanded products.”

Rebuilding Russian supply chains, however, could be challenging while sanctions remain in place. Although Russia’s main partner is China (19.8% of its imports), its second largest supplier is Germany, its fourth United States and its fifth Italy, from which it receives about 20% of its purchases abroad. In this sense, they would have to look for alternatives for at least a fifth of the products of these countries, many of which are highly complex items such as technology, mechanical parts, vehicles or chemical products.