Russia, missile test shoots down a satellite. US protest: “Thousands of fragments, space station jeopardized”

There Russia confirmed the missile test Asat that after destroying one of its satellites, according to the US space agency NASA also caused a cloud of debris that put the astronauts at risk International space station, the Iss. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that tests are underway, during which an inoperative Russian satellite was successfully hit. “On November 15, the Russian Defense Ministry successfully conducted a test, as a result of which the Russian spacecraft Tselina-D, which had been in orbit since 1982, was hit,” reads the message reported by Tass. On the space station, orbiting 402 kilometers above the Earth, in addition to the four American astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn And Kayla Barron, the Russians are also hosted Anton Shkaplerov And Pyotr Dubrov and German Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.

The agency Reuters reported the opinion of experts who are convinced that the test that destroyed the Russian satellite created a cloud of fragments that “can collide with other objects, triggering a chain reaction of bullets through the earth’s orbit”. The US State Department spoke of “more than 1,500 thousand pieces of debris traceable orbitals“Already in circulation, which” will probably unleash hundreds of thousands smaller ones “. The astronaut’s testimony also came to confirm the danger generated by the Russian test Vande Hei who ironically thanked for having coordinated a “crazy day”Aboard the space station.

The administrator of NASA Bill Nelson he explained in a statement that “due to the debris generated by the destructive Russian anti-satellite test, the astronauts and cosmonauts of the ISS have undertaken emergency procedures for safety. With its long and legendary history of human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia will endanger not only American astronauts and international partners on the International Space Station, but also its own cosmonauts. Their actions are reckless and dangerous ”. Even the secretary of state Anthony Blinken expressed outrage at the damage caused by the Russian missile test.

The Russian explanation is diametrically opposed: “The United States knows with certainty that the resulting fragments, in terms of test timing and orbital parameters, did not and will not constitute a threat to orbital stations, spacecraft and space activities” , declared the Russian Defense calling the accusations of the US authorities “hypocritical”. Even the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, called it “hypocrisy” to claim that Russia creates risks for peaceful activities in space. However, the US Army Command has expressed its intention to “monitor the trajectory“Of the fragments, and stated that it will” update “the countries concerned with the information necessary to” safeguard their activities in orbit if hit by the cloud of debris “.

