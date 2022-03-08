Russia Moves Forward With Plans To Regulate Bitcoin Amid Financial Isolation

The creation of a legal framework for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in Russia seems to have remained among the government’s priorities, in the context of the war against Ukraine. Reports released this weekend indicated that the Committee of experts in charge of the issue would have met on Saturday, March 5, to advance the debate.

As it was known, the State Duma, equivalent to the Legislative Assembly in Western countries, published a statement last Thursday with an agenda focused on continuing the “Discussions of the bill ‘On digital currency’. The meeting had been scheduled for Friday March 4, but it transpired that the date was moved to Saturday 5.

The statement notes that “despite the situation in the world, the legislator is actively involved in the legalization of cryptocurrencies in the Russian Federation.” The working group agreed to advance the “development of the conceptual framework” for cryptocurrencies, as well as analyze “the risks identified by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.” At the time of writing, no reports on the outcome of the meeting were found.

The Russian Central Bank has maintained a strong opposition to the incorporation of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies into the Russian economy, to the point that it requested the illegalization of this market. As CriptoNoticias reported, earlier this year the issuing body published a report outlining a series of considerations to support its opinion that cryptocurrencies “pose significant threats to the well-being of Russian citizens and the stability of the financial system.”

However, the Ministry of Finance and President Vladimir Putin himself differ with the Central Bank regarding a total ban on the Bitcoin industry and other cryptocurrencies, and they advocate rather strict legislation.

As reported by this medium, the Ministry of Finance proposes that Russian banks, and not specialized exchanges, be in charge of exchanging Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, to facilitate control. The institution prepared a bill on the matter and presented the draft to the government of the Russian Federation on February 21.

They could remove powers from the Central Bank of Russia to regulate cryptocurrencies

Last week, one of the members of the working group on the regulation of crypto assets of the State Duma, lawyer Maria Agranovskaya, told the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum that the regulations of cryptocurrencies and mining of crypto assets in Russia they are “necessary right now”, disclosed the Russian media Vedomosti.

Lawyer Maria Agranovskaya, a member of the State Duma Committee of Experts discussing the Law On Digital Currency, said Russia needs cryptocurrency regulation “right now.” Source: supremeconference.

In the context of international calls for the country’s financial isolation, after its invasion of Ukraine, the counselor believes that the best option to speed up the process would be to “remove cryptocurrencies from the Central Bank’s jurisdiction and appoint other authorized bodies, for example, the Ministry of Energy or rosfinmonitoring (Federal Service of Financial Supervision), “says the report.

The proposed agenda for discussion last Saturday coincided with Maria Agranovskaya’s approach regarding priorities to speed up the Law. The expert considers it necessary to “clearly define the entire terminological apparatus (what is mining, data center, mining pools, etc.), the rules for the participation of the different actors and the tax regimes.” In addition, she stressed that “it is possible to develop incentives at the regional level to support this business.”

In an exploration of the analyzes on the effectiveness of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to evade international economic sanctions, CriptoNoticias found that there are mixed opinions. Some consider that indeed it will be a release valve to mobilize funds outside the Russian financial system; While others they doubt that it is convenient for the Russian government to use a transparent and uncensorable tool like Bitcoin.

However, the Russians significantly increased the average number of cryptocurrency transactions since the invasion of Ukraine began, according to reports. The figures place the jump in volume traded by Russians on major exchanges from $20 million to $75 million, shortly after the international economic sanctions were announced.