Russia narrows the siege of Kiev and plunges Mariupol into a humanitarian catastrophe

Russian forces tightened the siege on Kiev on Saturday and shelled civilian areas of other Ukrainian cities, such as Mikolaiv and Mariupol, in a desperate humanitarian situation after almost two weeks of siege.

Both the Ukrainian and Russian authorities described the humanitarian situation in several cities as “catastrophic”.

Russian bombardments on Saturday destroyed Vasylkiv airport, some 40 km south of Kiev, according to the city’s mayor.

The northwestern suburbs of the capital, such as Irpin and Busha, have also been under Russian bombs for days and Moscow’s armored vehicles advance along the northeastern axis.

The adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Mikhailo Podolyak, stated that Kiev “is under siege” and that Russian troops are also focusing their efforts on Mariupol and in various locations in the center of the country.

Ukrainian services indicated this Saturday that seven people, including a child, died on Friday in a Russian attack, when they were being evacuated from the town of Peremoga, near Kiev.

“The occupiers opened fire on a group of civilians, consisting exclusively of women and children,” Ukrainian Intelligence said on Facebook.

– “Humanitarian disaster” in Mariupol –

In Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov that has been sealed off for twelve days, the inhabitants are cut off from the rest of the world and deprived of water, gas and electricity.

It is an “almost desperate” situation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned, two days after a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported fighting over food.

“Russian troops have not let our aid into the city,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Besieged Mariupol is currently the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet. 1,582 civilians killed in twelve days, buried in mass graves like this one,” Ukraine’s chief diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet accompanied by a photo of a ditch with corpses.

General Mikhail Mizintsev of the Russian National Defense Control Center acknowledged that “the humanitarian situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate rapidly and in some cities has reached catastrophic proportions.”

But he blamed the drama on Ukrainian “nationalists”, accusing them of planting mines in residential areas, destroying infrastructure and holding the civilian population, particularly in Mariupol.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in the morning that Russian forces shelled the mosque of Sultan Suleiman in Mariupol. But the president of the association of that mosque, Ismail Hacioglu, later explained that the temple was not reached by the attacks against the neighborhood where it is located.

Hacioglu said that there were 30 Turkish citizens inside the mosque, “including children”, and that his association had tried to evacuate them four times, without success.

In Mikolaiv (200 km northeast of Mariupol), the shelling caused a fire in a hospital and many residents had to flee, an AFP journalist reported.

“They are attacking civilian areas, without any military objective,” hospital director Dmytro Lagochev said.

– “1,300 Ukrainian servicemen” killed –

The Pentagon estimated on March 8 that Russian troops, faced with stiff resistance, had lost between 2,000 and 4,000 soldiers.

Zelenski estimated this Saturday that “around 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers” died since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on February 24, and that the Russian army had lost “around 12,000 men”, without giving details of those balances.

On March 2, the Russian army (which mobilized some 150,000 soldiers) claimed to have lost 500 soldiers, a figure that has not been updated since then.

The humanitarian crisis has driven some 2.6 million Ukrainians into exile, to which must be added some two million internally displaced persons, according to the UN.

The largest exodus was to Poland, which has received 1.5 million people, according to the border services of that country.

– “Lies” –

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian forces of “flagrant violations” of humanitarian law, such as “extrajudicial killings of opponents”, “hostage-taking by civilians” and their “use as human shields”.

He did so during a telephone conversation with the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, whom he asked to pressure Kiev to put an end to them.

But the French presidency claimed that those accusations were “lies”.

– Change of “focus” in negotiations –

At a news conference, Zelensky stressed that Russia had taken a “fundamentally different approach” in negotiations to end the conflict.

According to the Ukrainian president, Moscow is no longer limited to “giving ultimatums.” On the contrary, Zelensky said he was “happy to get a signal from Russia” after the Russian president said there had been “positive steps” in the latest bilateral talks.

On Thursday, Turkey hosted the first negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the start of the invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said on Saturday that talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations “continue” via videoconference, without further details.

– Do without Russian oil –

The United States and its Western allies are putting economic pressure on Moscow, opening the door to punitive tariffs and reducing trade with the country.

Germany’s economy minister said on Saturday that his country wants to do without Russian oil by the end of the year, and coal in the autumn.

Germany currently brings a third of its oil and almost 45% of its coal from Russia, according to government statistics. Regarding gas, in 2020 it accounted for just over 50%.

Italian authorities seized a yacht estimated at 578 million dollars, belonging to the Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko, included in the list of people sanctioned by the European Union (EU).

In addition to economic pressure, Western countries have sent military equipment to Ukraine, but are avoiding a direct confrontation between NATO and Moscow, which, in the words of US President Joe Biden, would provoke “World War III”.

A material sent in convoys that Russia warned this Saturday could be attacked.