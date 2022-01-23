Russia. No to cryptocurrencies: setback for Bitcoin

Geopolitical News –

The Central Bank of Russia has announced a series of measures aimed at combating cryptocurrencies, which caused them to collapse vertically, burning over a trillion dollars in a few hours.

Specifically, the Central Bank has made it known that proposals are being considered to ban cryptocurrency emissions, operations and investments, as well as mining activities and exchanges of cryptocurrencies with the ruble.

The initiative follows that of China, and the announcement alone led to a collapse of the markets with the movement of large investors towards safer shores. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has collapsed today to 31,000 dollars from its record some time ago of nearly 68,000 dollars; Ethereum also lost over 25% in a few hours, and is currently worth $ 2,112.24.

The blow affects all crypto currencies to a bit, also because Russia is one of the first countries for mining activities, that is, for managing exchanges.