Russia notifies US of annual nuclear drill

The US government said on Tuesday that Russia has given notice of its intention to conduct routine exercises of its nuclear forces amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine.

The Pentagon and the State Department indicated that Russia had complied with the terms of the latest US-Russian arms control agreement by notifying Washington of the upcoming tests.

Although these notifications are routine under the conditions of the New START so that the exercises are not confused with real hostilities, this occurs when the conflict in Ukraine has intensified and at a time when diplomatic contacts between both parties have been drastically reduced. .

“The United States has been notified,” said Air Force General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman. “And as we have highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia. And in this sense, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and transparency commitments to make those notifications, and that is something that we will continue to monitor.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the notification “important” even as “Russia engages in unprovoked aggression and reckless nuclear rhetoric.”

“These notification measures ensure that we are not caught off guard and reduce the risks of misperception,” he said.

Neither the Pentagon nor the State Department offered details about the Russian notification, which occurred in a context in which Russia accuses Ukraine of conspiring to use a radiological cluster bomb on its own territory, an action that, the Kremlin warns, could provoke nuclear retaliation.