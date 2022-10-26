Russia notifies US of annual nuclear exercise | News
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States government said Tuesday that Russia has given notice of its intention to conduct routine exercises of its nuclear forces amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine.
The Pentagon and the State Department indicated that Russia had complied with the terms of the latest US-Russian arms control agreement by notifying Washington of the upcoming tests.
Although these notifications are routine under the conditions of the New START so that the exercises are not confused with real hostilities, this occurs when the conflict in Ukraine has intensified and at a time when diplomatic contacts between both parties have been drastically reduced. .
