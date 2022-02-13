Russia on the run, Italy in the podium area with de Fabiani – OA Sport

CLICK HERE FOR UPDATE LIVE LIVE

8.49: Bolshunov seems calm in front, the man of this fraction is Niskanen who is filling the huge gap caused by the Hakola crisis

8.46: At km 15.4 Russia in front, at 42 “Norway, at 54” Italy and Germany, at 1’06 “France, Sweden, At 1’22” Switzerland, At 1’26 “Finland with Niskanen doing an incredible number !

8.45: Germany and Italy have Norway in their sights but Sweden and France come from behind

8.43: At km 14.3 Russia ahead, at 40 ″ Norway, at 52 ″ Italy and Germany, at 1’04 “France, Sweden, At 1’11” Switzerland, At 1’34 “Finland

8.42: De Fabiani almost seems to conserve energy for the second part

8.41: At km 13.3 Russia ahead, at 37 ″ Norway, at 47 ″ Italy and Germany, at 1’05 “France, Sweden, Switzerland, At 1’40” Finland

8.39: Golberg tries to go in pursuit of Russia and detaches Italy and Germany

8.37: At km 12.1 Russia in front, at 36 “Italy, Norway and Germany, at 56” France, Sweden, Switzerland, at 1’26 “Japan

8.36: Sweden, Switzerland and France rise from behind on the trio made up of Italy, Norway and Germany

8.35: At km 11 Russia in front, at 30 “Italy, Norway and Germany, at 50” France, at 54 “Sweden, Switzerland, at 1’08” Japan, at 1’47 “Finland

8.34: Norway has reached Italy and Norway with Holund, Bolshunov flies in front

8.31: Russia now with Bolshunov in front, at 23 ″ Italy and Germany, 34 ″ Norway, 50 ″ France, 57 ″ Slovenia, Switzerland, Japan, 1’01 “Sweden, 1’34” Czech Republic , at 1’47 “Finland

8.27: At km 8.7 Russia increasingly alone in front, at 21 “Italy and Germany, at 32” Norway, at 35 “France, at 54” Japan, at 57 “Sweden, Switzerland, Slovenia, at 1’21” Czech Republic, at 1’32 “Finland

8.26: Uphill pilgrim makes a difference and is gnawing meters at Chervotkin!

8.25: Incredible Pilgrim who is chasing Russia !!! He is earning on the climb !!!

8.24: At km 7.6 Russia ahead, at 31 “Germany, Norway, Italy, France, at 37” Sweden, at 51 “Switzerland, Japan, Slovenia, at 1’12” Finland and the Czech Republic

8.21: At km 6.6 Russia ahead, at 27 ″ Germany, Norway, Italy, Sweden, France, at 45 ″ Finland, Switzerland, Japan, Slovenia

8.17: At km 5.4 Russia ahead, at 21 ″ Germany, Norway, Italy, Sweden, France, at 41 ″ Finland, Switzerland, Japan, Slovenia

8.13: At km 4.3 Russia ahead, at 12 ″ Germany, Norway, Italy, Sweden, France, at 24 ″ Finland, Switzerland, Japan, Slovenia

8.12: Chervotkin leaves, Finland in difficulty, Pellegrino holds

8.09: At km 3.3 Russia increases the pace, behind Chervotkin Norway, Germany, Italy, France, Sweden, Finland, USA, Switzerland. The other teams already detached

8.07: At km 2.1 Russia, Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, Italy

8.03: At km 1 Russia, Germany, Norway, Italy, Czech Republic. Compact group

8.00: The Olympic relay has started!

7.59: Wolves weather on the Chinese track. Sleet, fog and 12 °. Hard work for the skimen

7.57: The composition of the men’s 4 × 10 relay that Italy will field arouses curiosity. The presence in the first fraction of Federico Pellegrino is astonishing, therefore he will try his hand at the alternate step: the Aosta Valley has grown a lot even in distance races, especially when they are played on men. It will then be up to Francesco De Fabiani to try to take Italy as high as possible after the first change. Giandomenico Salvadori, fresh from the discreet 22nd place in the 15 km tc, will be deployed in the third fraction in free technique, while in the last it will be the turn of the young Davide Graz.

7.55: Luxury outsiders the United States (Jager, Patterson, Schumacher, Bolger) and a compact Germany (Brugger, Moch, Notz, Boegl) that could emulate the silver girls yesterday.

7.53: There are many teams that can aim for the podium and among these, with a thread of hope, there is also Italy. Finland (Hakola, Niskanen, Hyvarinenen, Maki) can count on the most fit man of the moment, Niskanen and also on a couple of athletes in good condition (Hyvarinen above all), France (Jouve, Lapalus, Parisse, Manificat) can aim for the podium but seem to have serious problems with materials, Sweden (Svensson, Poromaa, Burman, Haegstrom) have the best man in Poromaa but do not have a complete team

7.50: Norway, excluding Klaebo, has to deal with a general condition that is not extraordinary, manifested both in Skiathon and in the 15 km in classic technique and Russia that has literally dominated the Skiathlon with Bolshunov and Spitsov who will aim to make a difference today .

7.46: Two big favorites for gold: Norway which lines up Iversen, Golberg, Holund and Klaebo and Russia which will have to go to the attack before the last fraction and lines up Chervotkin, Bolshunov, Spitsov, Ustiugov

7.43: The men’s relay will award their 21st Olympic title. The race was included in the Five-circle program already in Garmisch-Partenkirchen 1936 with the current configuration of 4 × 10 km.

7.40: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live live of the men’s 4 × 10 km relay of the Beijing 2022 Olympics, fourth race of the men’s five-circle program for cross-country skiing

