Russia opens the gas taps and prices plummet – Il Tempo

Russia opens the gas taps and prices plummet

Good news for consumers. Electricity and gas bills, which have been the protagonists in recent months of a surge in prices due to the increase in the prices of raw materials, could now become “lighter”. All thanks to the decision of Gazprom – one of the main suppliers of European countries – to “open” the taps again, with a consequent drop in the price of gas.

Gazprom’s decision, announced in a tweet, to open the gas taps to Europe causes prices to drop in the old continent’s two main hubs. The Russian energy giant has decided to start filling European storage facilities starting this month, thus keeping the promise made by President Vladimir Putin. And at the same time denying observers that the taps would remain closed until Brussels gave the final green light to Nord Stream 2.

The effect on the markets was not long in coming: the reference price of gas, TTF, fell by 11.6% while the UK contract fell by 11.2%. “The volumes and routes of gas transportation have been determined,” Gazprom said in a statement, without providing further details. Two weeks ago Putin ordered the group to focus on replenishing stocks in Germany and Austria starting November 8. But yesterday, it looked like that promise was not being kept and blue gold prices shot up to + 10%. So much so as to alarm many European governments with the spread of fears – starting from Austria – of a ‘great blackout’. In particular, gas cylinders, camping stoves and torches have been selling like hot cakes in Spain for days. To feed these fears, very often, fake news published on social networks.

But if gas prices experienced a calm day, the same cannot be said for oil prices with Brent back above 84 dollars a barrel. To support the prices, rising for the third consecutive session, a favorable outlook for demand, especially in the United States. And the Biden administration did little to use the hypothesis of resorting to the country’s strategic reserves to increase the offer that OPEC + did not want to grant. For Vitol CEO Russell Hardy, any release of strategic reserves would only have a limited effect on prices at the end of the year. In 2022, the problem of high prices and low supply will recur, he said. For Hardy, the market will be “reasonably ‘tightened for the next 12 months” as demand is returning to normal with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. The return of tourist travel to the US is also driving crude oil. “The optimism in the global economic outlook is a positive factor for oil prices,” said Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu, citing the above-expected increase in Chinese exports in October as an example. Another bullish element was the adoption on Friday evening of the vast $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure investment plan in the United States strongly supported by President Joe Biden.

