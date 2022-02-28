Russia orders all-out offensive against Kiev

The Ministry of Defense of Russia today ordered the Army to launch an offensive in all directions after accusing Kyiv of refusing to sit at the negotiating table with the Kremlin.

“After the Ukrainian side rejected the process of talks, today all units were given the order to launch an offensive in all directions in accordance with the plan of the operation,” the Ukrainian spokesman told a news conference. Ministry of Defense of RussiaIgor Konashenkov.

The soldier recalled that the day before, “following the declarations of the Kiev regime on its willingness to dialogue, combat actions in the main directions of the operation were stopped”, but now the offensive has resumed.

Konashenkov highlighted the advance in eastern Ukraine of separatist militias from Donetsk and Lugansk, which, he said, seized new towns with the help of the Russian Army in the Rubezhnoye direction.

“Today the forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic advanced to a depth of 46 kilometers and took the towns of Schastie and Murátovo,” he reported, noting that the Donetsk militias in turn advanced about 10 kilometers and seized Starognátovka, Otkiabrskaya and Pavlopol.

“The nationalist battalions use the so-called ‘bander-mobiles’, off-road vehicles with high-caliber machine guns or mortars,” he said, recalling that this type of transport was widely used by “international terrorists in Syria.”

He also referred to clashes in the Black Sea, reporting that the day before, during the evacuation of 82 Ukrainian border guards who “voluntarily laid down their arms”, Russian ships were attacked by 16 Ukrainian Navy boats, which he accused of be covered by civilian ships.

“The purpose of this attack was, first and foremost, revenge on the Ukrainian military who surrendered, in order to accuse the Russian Army of murdering the prisoners of war“, he said, noting that during the confrontation six Ukrainian speedboats were sunk.

The Russian military pointed out that during the clashes in the area there were several US RQ-4 and MQ-9A drones.

“It is highly probable that the US drones helped the Ukrainian boats to correct the fire against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet,” he said. EFE