Russia orders the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region before the advance of the Ukrainian counteroffensive

13 October 2022

image source, Reuters Caption, After the occupation, the Russians tried to erase some of the city’s symbols linked to Ukraine.

Russian-appointed leader in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, on Thursday called on civilians to evacuate from this region in southern Ukraine.

Saldo cited daily rocket attacks by Ukrainian forces, which are advancing in the area, as the reason.

He urged the residents of Kherson to move to Russia for “leisure and studies” to “save themselves”, and asked Moscow for help.

Ukraine keeps going

His appeal was backed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin with a message on state television.

Ukraine has rejected accusations that it targets its own civilians.

His troops have recently recaptured some areas of northwestern Kherson and they approach the city namesake, capital of the region.

“The government made a decision to organize assistance for the departure of residents of the region [de Jersón] to other regions of the country,” announced Khusnullin, special officer for southern Russia and Crimea.

“We will provide everyone with free accommodation and whatever is necessary,” he said.

image source, Reuters Caption, In the past month, Ukrainian forces have made significant gains in Russian-occupied territories.

Road to Rostov

The first batch of people from Kherson will arrive in Russia’s Rostov region on Friday, its governor Vasily Golubev said, according to the Russian state news agency Tass.

“The Rostov region will accept and accommodate everyone who wants to come with us from the Kherson region,” he added.

Among other weapons, Kyiv has been using very effectively Himars rocket systems supplied by the United States.

Ukrainian troops have advanced towards key military targets controlled by Russia and threaten to cut off most of the occupying forces on the western bank of the Dnieper River (known as Dnipro in Ukraine).

Kherson is the only regional capital taken by Russian forces since the invasion began on February 24.

Ukraine’s military has kept quiet about its troop advances in this key region that borders Crimea, Ukraine’s southern peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Other important events this Thursday:

All of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea, has been under an air-strike alert for some time, with Russian missile strikes on energy and military targets reported in the Kyiv region and Lviv (Lviv) in the west.

Two people were killed in the shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv. Dramatic images show the rescue, from the rubble of a destroyed house, of a child who later died, authorities reported.

Both Kyiv and Moscow confirmed that 20 Ukrainian military personnel were exchanged for 20 Russian soldiers, in the most recent swap of its kind.

Russia accused Ukraine of attacking a residential building in the Russian border city of Belgorod.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and proposed building a gas complex in Turkey as an alternative supply route to Europe after problems with the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Siege of Kherson

Saldo said on Thursday that several cities in the region, including the two main ones of Kherson and New Kakhovka, are today the target of daily rocket attacks by Ukrainian troops.

“These attacks are causing serious damage“He said, urging the evacuation of residents of the entire region, and especially those on the west bank of the Dnieper River, to Russia or Crimea.

He also appealed to the Moscow government to help organize the process. “Russia is not abandoning her people,” she stressed, using a popular saying.

Earlier this month, President Putin declared the annexation of the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions in southern Ukraine, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk in the east.

Ukraine and its Western allies condemned the move, even though the Kremlin does not fully control any of the four regions.

On Wednesday, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia’s annexation attempt.

The resolution was supported by 143 countries, the highest number of votes against Russia in the UN parliament since the invasion.

Another 35, including China and India, abstained, and four rejected the resolution: Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua.