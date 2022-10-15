News

Russia orders the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region before the advance of the Ukrainian counteroffensive

Workers remove the bas-relief that says "Kherson" of a damaged monument in Kherson, in southern Ukraine. Photo: July 2022

After the occupation, the Russians tried to erase some of the city’s symbols linked to Ukraine.

Russian-appointed leader in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, on Thursday called on civilians to evacuate from this region in southern Ukraine.

Saldo cited daily rocket attacks by Ukrainian forces, which are advancing in the area, as the reason.

He urged the residents of Kherson to move to Russia for “leisure and studies” to “save themselves”, and asked Moscow for help.

Ukraine keeps going

His appeal was backed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin with a message on state television.

