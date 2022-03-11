Russia overestimates its ability to circumvent US sanctions using cryptocurrencies

Christopher Wray, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said that fiat money was a more likely avenue for Russia to explore methods to circumvent sanctions, given the ability of the United States to block efforts using cryptocurrencies.

At a hearing Thursday of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich asked the director of the FBI if Russia could respond to the economic impact of the United States’ ban on imports of oil and gas from the country by using reserves of gold, Chinese currency or cryptocurrencies. Director Wray said the FBI and its partners had “accumulated significant experience” on digital assets, citing the department’s recent work seizing large amounts of tokens as evidence that there were vulnerabilities in the use of cryptocurrencies to circumvent. the sanctions.

“The ability of the Russians to circumvent sanctions with cryptocurrency is probably greatly overestimated by them and others,” Wray said. “We are, as a community and with our partners overseas, much more effective at that than I think you sometimes appreciate and there is a lot of experience in terms of tools and strategies to help block those kinds of efforts. What they really need is access to some form of fiat currency, which is more difficult.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray addresses the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had likely foreseen the sanctions stemming from his actions against Ukraine and had built up a reserve fund to mitigate the economic impact. However, he said the US Treasury Department and other foreign governments acting to sanction Russia had made it difficult to access the funds.

Following Russia’s military actions on February 24, The United States and the governments of the European Union announced sanctions aimed at financially harming the country. Numerous agencies and departments, including the US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the European Commission, said they would look into the possibility of Russia using the digital currency to circumvent imposed sanctions. US President Joe Biden also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at creating a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies that mentioned the risks of circumventing sanctions.

