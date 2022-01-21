Russia, pictures of the new military exercises with Kalibr missiles

The video is published close to a maxi naval exercise between the super powers





Ansa / CorriereTv



The Russian Defense Ministry has published some footage of a test launch of a Kalibr missile from a submarine in the Sea of ​​Japan, aiming at a land target. The Russian Defense Ministry said that “the missile hit the coastal target. in the Syurkum polygon, in the Khabarovsk region in the allotted time “and that” the missile was launched from a distance of over 1,000 kilometers “. The video was released after the announcement of major naval exercises in the Atlantic, Arctic, Pacific and Mediterranean that will take place next February, at a time of continuing and growing tensions with Western nations. “The exercise – reads a launch by the Tass agency – will involve more than 140 warships and support ships, 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of military equipment and about 10,000 military personnel”, said the Ministry of Defense in a statement “