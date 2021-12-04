‘Russia plans a blitz in Ukraine with 175,000 troops’ – World

The Kremlin is planning a multi-front offensive in Ukraine early next year using 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 troops, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment. The Washington Post writes, citing US executives and unclassified American intelligence documents, including satellite images. Documents showing the massing of Russian forces in four places along the Ukrainian border and the current presence of 50 battalion tactical groups. “The Russian plans foresee a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with a scale of forces double the one we saw last spring during the Russian rapid exercises near the Ukrainian borders,” confided an administration executive below. anonymity. “The plans involve the extended movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated number of up to 175,000 troops, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment,” he added. However, the US estimates that Moscow currently has 70,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, against the approximately 94,000 reported by Kiev. The warning from the American 007 comes on the eve of the upcoming virtual summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

Biden will express fears of Russian activity on the Ukrainian border – In the virtual summit with Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden intends to highlight American concerns about Russian military activity on the border with Ukraine and US support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity. This was reported by a source from the White House.

Moscow: ‘US wants to worsen situation around Ukraine’ – “The US is carrying out a special operation to exacerbate the situation around Ukraine by placing the responsibility on Russia”. “Its basis is constituted by provocative acts near the Russian borders accompanied by an accusatory rhetoric towards Moscow”. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova al Kommersant. “The Russian armed forces on Russian territory are a legitimate sovereign right”, Zakharova further stated, adding that “starting from NATO actions in the area, the American press should be concerned about the aggressive acts not of Russia but of the US”.

Virtual summit between Putin and Biden on Tuesday – The virtual summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in the midst of tensions over Ukraine will be held on Tuesday. The Kremlin announces it.