Russia plans large military exercises next month in the east, far from Ukraine

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) – Russia plans to hold strategic military exercises in the east of the country starting next month, the Defense Ministry said, thousands of miles from the war it is waging in Ukraine.

The “Vostok” exercises will be held from August 30 to September 5. They seem intended to send a message that Russia, despite the costly five-month war in Ukraine, remains focused on the defense of its entire territory and is capable, in military terms, of maintaining “business as usual.” .

In a statement, the ministry stressed that its ability to carry out such drills was not affected by what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. He said Russia has not canceled any international cooperation or training activities, and the exercises will be fully staffed, armed and equipped.

“We draw your attention to the fact that only part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is involved in the special military operation (in Ukraine), the number of which is sufficient to fulfill all the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief” says the statement.

Some foreign media were spreading false information about “some kind of alleged mobilization activities,” he added.

Despite Russia’s heavy losses and slow progress in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has not ordered a mobilization of the country’s reserves, estimated at some 2 million people in military service over the last five years.

CIA Director William Burns said last week that the United States estimated that 15,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine since February, as many deaths as the Soviet military suffered in a decade of war in Afghanistan since 1979, and three times as many. of that amount could have been injured.

The next exercises will be held in the Eastern Military District, which includes part of Siberia and is based in Khabarovsk, near the Chinese border.

They will include some foreign forces, the Defense Ministry assured, without specifying from which countries. Soldiers from Armenia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia participated in major exercises in Russia and Belarus last year.

