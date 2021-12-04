Russia plans offensive with 175,000 troops

The tension between the US and Russia over the Ukraine question remains high. With the involvement of up to 175,000 soldiers, the Kremlin plans a multi-pronged offensive early next year, the Washington Post reveals, citing US officials and writing that it has obtained an unclassified document from the intelligence that includes satellite images showing Russian forces concentrating in four areas. “Russian plans foresee a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with a force size doubled from what we saw last spring during Russian rapid drills near Ukraine’s borders,” said an official. of the US Administration covered by anonymity, according to which the plans foresee the movement of “100 battalion tactical groups” with personnel “estimated at 175,000” units, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment.

According to the document obtained by the Post, currently 50 tactical groups with tanks and artillery “just arrived” are deployed. And while according to Ukraine, Russia has about 94,000 troops near the border, the US estimates there are currently 70,000. The analysis on the Russian plans, the source said, is based in part on satellite images showing units “arriving at various locations along the Ukrainian border in the past month”.

“What I am doing is putting together what I think will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Vladimir Putin to move forward and do what people are concerned he will do,” Joe Biden said yesterday.