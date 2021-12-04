“Russia plans to blitz Ukraine.” Biden: I will not accept Putin’s red line

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Kremlin is planning a multi-front offensive in Ukraine early next year using 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 troops, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment. The Washington Post writes, citing US executives and unclassified American intelligence documents, including satellite images. Documents showing the massing of Russian forces in four places along the Ukrainian border and the current presence of 50 battalion tactical groups.

Biden: I will not accept Putin’s red line

“I will not accept anyone’s red line”: this is how Joe Biden replied to journalists who asked him if he will accept Vladimir Putin’s on Ukraine, against the possible entry of Kiev into NATO. “We have known Russia’s actions for a long time and my prediction is that we will have a long discussion,” added the US president referring to the virtual summit with his Russian counterpart scheduled for December 7th.

Moscow’s plans

“The Russian plans foresee a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with a scale of forces double what we saw last spring during the Russian rapid exercises near the Ukrainian borders,” a senior executive told the Washington Post. administration under anonymity. “The plans involve the extended movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated number of up to 175,000 troops, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment,” he added.

The US estimates that Moscow currently has 70,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, against the approximately 94,000 reported by Kiev. The warning from the American 007 comes on the eve of the upcoming virtual summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the US could impose economic sanctions and use other tools against Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine.

High voltage

After the face to face in Stockholm on December 2 between Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov and his American counterpart Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State reiterated Washington’s line of firmness: if Moscow “attacks” Kiev, he said, the consequences will be “heavy”.