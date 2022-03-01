Russia prepares a decree to stop the departure of foreign investments

Russia is preparing a decree to curb the outflow of foreign investment that began since the announcement of sanctions against Moscow, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

“A draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on the exit (of foreign investors) of Russian assets”, to “allow companies to make lucid decisions” and not under “political pressure”, the prime minister said, quoted by state news agencies.

“We hope that those who invested in our country can continue to work in it,” the Russian head of government told a meeting on economic issues.

The United States, Europe and allied countries have adopted sanctions of historic magnitude against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The punitive measures include a closure of airspace to Russian planes throughout the EU, an exclusion from a major international financial transfer system, and above all sanctions against the Russian president and his circle, including like-minded businessmen.

In this attack, Switzerland broke its traditional neutrality and announced that it joined the measures adopted by Europe and the United States.

Following these measures, a major hemorrhage of foreign capital from Russia has begun. The pressure is increasing especially for the large Western oil and gas groups present in Russia, a country that obtains most of its foreign exchange earnings from the exploitation of its energy resources.

The oil majors BP and Shell announced that they were withdrawing from their projects in Russia and that they were selling their shares in Russian companies.