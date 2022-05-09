Russia prepares parade to display power while Ukraine denounces 60 dead in school

Russia commemorates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on Monday with a show of military might as its army battles forces from kyiv in eastern Ukraine, where 60 people were killed in an airstrike on a school housing civilians. .

President Vladimir Putin will have to extol Russia’s strength as he commemorates Victory Day, seeking to justify a war that has gone on longer than expected and at a higher cost.

But as large missiles parade through Moscow’s Red Square, with planes flying overhead in support of the war, Ukraine is desperately struggling to contain an expected Russian military advance.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky confirmed that 60 civilians were killed in the Russian airstrike on a school in the eastern town of Bilogorivka, one of the highest death tolls since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

The governor of the Lugansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, said rescuers were searching for survivors in the rubble of the school, but without much hope.

“Bombs fell on the school and unfortunately it was completely destroyed,” he commented on Telegram.

– “Giving up is not an option” –

In the south, in the devastated port of Mariupol, decimated Ukrainian forces defend their last stronghold at the Azovstal steel mill, from where hundreds of civilians have been evacuated in recent days.

An AFP journalist in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhia said that eight buses arrived on Sunday with 174 civilians, including 40 evacuees from the steelworks.

“The latest information I have from both Ukraine and Russia is that there are no more civilians there (Azovstal) but we cannot verify it,” Osnat Lubrani, UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, told AFP.

More than 600 civilians have been evacuated from the steel plant and other areas of Mariupol, according to the UN.

“We expected an evacuation every day,” said Vladimir Babeush, 41, an evacuee from Azovstal who worked at the plant and arrived in Zaporizhia. “And now we don’t wait any longer, we are very grateful to everyone involved.”

A small force of defiant defenders remains in Azovstal’s extensive network of tunnels and bunkers.

“We, all the military personnel of the Mariupol garrison, have witnessed the war crimes of Russia, of the Russian army,” said Ilya Samoilenko, an intelligence officer with the right-wing Azov battalion, which defends the site.

“Surrendering is not an option because Russia is not interested in our lives,” he added.

Full control of Mariupol would allow Moscow to create a land link between the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, and eastern regions controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Some speculated that Putin would seek to achieve that goal in time for Victory Day.

“The enemy is trying to eliminate the defenders of Azovstal, trying to do it before May 9 to give Vladimir Putin a gift,” said Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian presidential adviser.

The Russian ruler has sought to legitimize his invasion of Ukraine by comparing it to the fight against Nazism.

“Today our soldiers, like their ancestors, are fighting shoulder to shoulder for the liberation of their homeland from Nazi filth, confident that, as in 1945, victory will be ours,” Putin said.

Zelensky also pointed to the end of the 1939-1945 war by comparing Ukraine’s struggle to the war of resistance against former Nazi occupiers.

“Decades after World War II, darkness returned to Ukraine, and it has turned black and white again,” he said in a video recorded outside a bombed-out residential building.

“Evil has returned in a different uniform, under different slogans, but with the same purpose,” he added.

– ‘Shame on Russia’ –

Zelensky met Sunday by video conference with the G7 leaders to discuss the crisis.

The group, to which Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom belong, indicated in a statement that the “unprovoked” war promoted by President Putin brought “shame to Russia and to the historical sacrifices of its village”.

And the White House claimed that the G7 countries have “committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil.”

The British government also announced a new package of trade sanctions against Russia and Belarus that includes export bans on Russian industry and higher tariffs.

Meanwhile, the members of the European Union (EU) will continue negotiating “at the beginning of the week” in view of an agreement on a possible embargo on Russian oil, a plan that does not generate unanimity.

The United States also announced that it will sanction three major Russian television channels and that it will ban Russian companies and large fortunes from access to American and British accounting and consulting services.

For his part, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a visit to Irpin, near kyiv, that Putin is responsible for “heinous war crimes.”

The local mayor, Oleksandr Markushyn, uploaded photos of the visit to his social networks, in which he said that Trudeau “came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers have left in our city.”

– Battle for the East –

On the ground, the main battles are being fought in eastern Ukraine.

In Severodonetsk, a dozen exhausted soldiers sheltered from shells under a bridge, forming the last line of defense against the Russian attack on the easternmost city still under Ukrainian control.

The fall of the city would give the Kremlin control of Luhansk, the smaller of the two areas that make up the Donbas region.

On Ukraine’s eastern front, local units are fighting back and have achieved victories in the city of Kharkiv.

The Russians, in turn, take territories 160 km southeast of the Ukrainian advance.

The soldiers in Severodonetsk looked too tired to put on a brave face.

“I prefer not to guess how long we can hold out. I can only say that we are here now,” declared the unit commander.

“Best way to describe the situation? Critically stable,” he commented with a sarcastic laugh.

