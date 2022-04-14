Russia prohibits entry to 398 federal legislators, including Jenniffer González and Puerto Rican congressmen

Washington D.C..- The government of Russia today included 398 federal legislators on the list of people who are prohibited from entering their country, a group that includes congressmen of Puerto Rican origin and the resident commissioner in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalez.

The Russian government’s decision follows a similar measure imposed by the US government against Russian lawmakers, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the president Joe Biden – as part of the sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine-, had included 328 deputies of the Duma of the Russian Federation on an exclusion list on March 24.

The list includes Democratic Puerto Rican congressmen Nydia Velázquez (New York), Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (New York), Darren Soto (Florida) and Ritchie Torres (New York).

“These individuals, including the leaders and committee chairs of the lower house of the United States Congress, are placed on the Russian ‘exclusion list’ permanently,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry in the statement.

The list includes lawmakers from both parties, including conservative Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) and Lauren Boebert (Colorado). Commissioner González is also a Republican.

Russia’s government had previously included congressional leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer, in the ban.