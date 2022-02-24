Russia promises “strong and painful” response to US sanctions

Russia on Wednesday promised a “strong” and “painful” response to US sanctions announced after Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian regions.

“Let there be no doubt: there will be a strong response to these sanctions, not necessarily symmetrical, but well calculated and painful for United States“, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United States announced on Tuesday a “first round” of sanctions to block the access of Russia to Western financial markets, warning that additional measures are “on the table” should there be an escalation in Ukraine.

A senior US official indicated that the entire Russian financial system could be subject to sanctions.

Russia will defend its interests

“Russia has shown that with all the cost that sanctions imply, it is capable of minimizing the damage they cause,” Russian diplomacy affirmed, affirming that the pressure of these punitive measures “cannot influence the will of Russia to firmly defend their interests”.

Russia denounced “blackmail and intimidation” by the United States, but said it remains “open to diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of mutual interests,” the ministry added.

Sanctions were also announced by the European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The most striking was the decision by Berlin to freeze the certification of the Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which is already completed, and which was going to increase the flow of energy from Russia towards Germany.

agv