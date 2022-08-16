Russia promises to “expand” its relations with North Korea in a letter from Putin to Kim Jong-un

Drafting

15 August 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019.

Russia promised to “expand (its) comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations” with North Korea, in a letter sent by its president, Vladimir Putin, to his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un.

In the letter, sent on the day North Korea celebrates the liberation of Pyongyang, Putin said this step would be in the interests of both countries.

In turn, Kim replied with another letter in which he said that the friendship between both nations was forged in World War II with the victory over Japan.

And he added that their “friendship of camaraderie” would be strengthened.

According to a report by KCNA, the North Korean state media, Putin said that the expansion of bilateral relations “It would fit the interests of the two countries.”

“Threat threats from hostile forces”

In his reply, Kim insisted that the friendship between the two powers “forged in the war against Japan” had been “consolidated and developed century after century.”

He added that the “strategic and tactical cooperation, support and solidarity” between the two countries “has been put on a new stage, more andraised, in the common front to thwart the threats and military provocation of the hostile forces”.

Pyongyang did not identify these hostile forces by name, but that term has been used repeatedly by North Korea to refer to the United States and its allies.

The former Soviet Union was once an important ally of North Korea, offering economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and assistance.

But the relationship suffered since the collapse of the “cortine of hiron“ and only gradually recovered after Russia’s gradual estrangement from the West since the early 2000s.

Last July, North Korea was one of the few countries to officially recognized as ANDseparate states to Donetsk and Luhansktwo areas in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine that have been occupied by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. In February, Moscow signed a decree declaring them independent.

In retaliation, Ukraine, fighting a Russian invasion of its territory, cut all diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.