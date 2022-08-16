News

Russia promises to “expand” its relations with North Korea in a letter from Putin to Kim Jong-un

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) in Vladivostok, Russia in 2019 with flags from both countries in the background.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019.

Russia promised to “expand (its) comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations” with North Korea, in a letter sent by its president, Vladimir Putin, to his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un.

In the letter, sent on the day North Korea celebrates the liberation of Pyongyang, Putin said this step would be in the interests of both countries.

In turn, Kim replied with another letter in which he said that the friendship between both nations was forged in World War II with the victory over Japan.

And he added that their “friendship of camaraderie” would be strengthened.

