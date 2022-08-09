Russia pulls out of nuclear weapons treaty with US

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Moscow will temporarily withdraw from the inspection regime established under a pollution reduction treaty. nuclear weapons Come in Russia and the United States.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said Western sanctions make it impossible for Russia comply with the New START Treaty “in strict accordance with the principles of parity and equality of the parties”. He added that the sanctions effectively prevent Russian inspectors from carrying out activities on US soil.

The ministry also pointed to a ban on Russian planes using US and other Western airspace as an obstacle, as well as tougher visa requirements for Russian inspectors. He stated that US inspectors have not faced comparable difficulties, despite Russia it closed its skies to the 27-nation European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada — though not the United States — after the conflict in Ukraine began in late February.

Moscow said at the time that exceptions would be made for diplomatic missions and humanitarian aid deliveries.

Monday’s statement reported that attempts to resume START inspections were “deliberately counterproductive” and called for “a comprehensive study of all existing problems in this area, the successful resolution of which will allow a return to large-scale application of all the verification mechanisms of the Treaty as soon as possible”.

He emphasized that the measures were temporary and that Russia it remained “fully committed to complying with all the provisions of the Treaty”.

New START, or the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, was signed by President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitriy Medvedev in 2010. It was the third such bilateral agreement between the two countries since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. It is scheduled to expire in 2026.