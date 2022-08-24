“Russia put the world on the brink of a radiological catastrophe,” Zelensky told the UN

US President Joe Biden will speak with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on Thursday to update him on US arms shipments and congratulate him on Ukraine’s Independence Day, according to the White House.

John Kirby, communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said the US will continue to “bring the free world together” and “pull forward allies and partners” to support Ukraine as the Russian invasion reaches the six-month mark. .

He assured that the phone call between Biden and Zelensky would reaffirm those commitments.

“The president is looking forward to it,” Kirby said, saying there were no travel plans to discuss for Biden to visit Kyiv. He indicated that if a “trip makes sense,” it would be considered.

Biden today announced a nearly $3 billion security assistance package for Ukraine.

Warning of a possible next step in the Russian invasion, Kirby said the United States has information showing Russia is preparing to hold “fake referendums” in parts of Ukraine, possibly within days.

He said an announcement could come before the end of the week. Potential regions where a referendum could take place include Kherson and Zaporizhia, along with Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

“The United States and the international community have made it very clear that any attempt to control the sovereign territory of Ukraine will not be considered legitimate,” Kirby said.

He noted that the United States expects Russia to manipulate the voting results and falsely claim that the Ukrainian people want to join Russia.

“It will be essential to denounce and counter this misinformation in real time,” he said.

He added that US data shows that Russian officials are concerned about low voter turnout in the upcoming vote.