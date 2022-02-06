Russia raises troops, with Ukraine invasion thousands of casualties

The 007 USA believe that the Kremlin, in the event of an attack, will not move until the second half of February, when the frozen ground would facilitate the passage of heavy vehicles and the Beijing Winter Olympics will be almost over, thus avoiding antagonizing the Chinese President Xi Jinping, who remains an indispensable ally. Meanwhile, Moscow has increased its troops.

According to the Washington Post, which reports the same news, 83 groups of tactical battalions have been deployed, with about 750 soldiers each, up from 60 two weeks ago. The troops are supported by tens of thousands of people for logistics, air support and medical support. So far the US has estimated the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine at 100,000 men, Western intelligence at 130,000.