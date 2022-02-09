Russia ready to regulate Bitcoin







No ban on cryptocurrency trading and mining in Russia, as requested by the central bank chaired by Elvira Nabiullina. Within a few weeks the situation was reversed and the line of Finance Minister Anton Siluanov prevailed. Today, the usually well-informed daily Kommersant revealed that a draft regulation is now ready, which sees the agreement of the Russian Central Bank, the Ministry of Finance, the Revenue Agency and other regulatory authorities. According to the draft, which will have to be approved by parliament, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be equated with foreign currencies, such as the dollar, the euro and the pound.

Transactions above 600,000 rubles (approximately 7,000 euros) must be declared to the tax authorities while cryptocurrency exchanges must register in a special register. Those abroad will also have to open an office in Russia.

Mining activities are not mentioned in the draft, they will probably be regulated later, but they will certainly not be banned. On the other hand, a couple of weeks ago, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has some competitive advantages in the field of mining, namely the surplus of electricity and the presence of experts in the sector. Russia ranks third in the world for mining behind the United States and Kazakhstan while Russian citizens have 12 million cryptocurrency accounts worth around 2,000 billion rubles, or 26.7, according to a government document. billions of dollars. (All rights reserved)



