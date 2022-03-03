Russia redoubles attacks against Ukraine and the UN repudiates them

Most of the world rallied against Moscow on Wednesday at the UN to demand that it withdraw from Ukraine, as invading Russian forces resumed shelling the country’s second-largest city, threatened its capital and laid siege to its strategic ports.

Russia reported military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its soldiers had been killed and nearly 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not immediately reveal its own, but said more than 2,000 civilians have been killed, a claim that could not be independently verified.

Meeting

Ukrainian and Russian envoys were to meet in Belarus on Thursday for a second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting, but there appeared to be little common ground between the two sides.

Seven days into the war, the UN refugee agency said more than 870,000 people had fled Ukraine in what is a growing refugee crisis in Europe, while the head of the nuclear agency said it warned fighting poses a threat to the 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine.

Rafael Grossi, of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the war is “the first time that a military conflict has occurred between facilities of a large established nuclear program,” adding that he is “extremely concerned.”

“When there is a conflict, there is of course the risk of an accidental impact,” he said. Russia has already taken control of the deactivated Chernobyl nuclear plant, where the worst nuclear disaster in history occurred in 1986.

In New York, the General Assembly voted 141-5, with 35 abstentions, to demand that Russia immediately cease its offensive and withdraw all its soldiers from Ukraine, with governments of all kinds, from world powers to tiny islands, condemning Moscow. Assembly resolutions are not binding, but can reflect and influence world opinion.

The vote came after the 193-member Assembly called its first emergency session since 1997. The only countries that voted with Russia were Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea. Cuba spoke in defense of Moscow, but ultimately abstained.

The right to exist

Ukrainian ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said Russian troops “have come to Ukrainian soil, not only to kill some of us… they have come to deprive Ukraine of its right to exist.” He added: “The crimes are so barbaric that it is difficult to understand.”

A loud explosion rocked central Kiev on Wednesday night in what the president’s office said was a missile attack near the capital’s southern railway station. There was no news of deaths or injuries at this time. Thousands of Ukrainians have been fleeing the city through the sprawling railway complex.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city with some 1.5 million people, on Wednesday in another round of aerial bombardments that damaged buildings and lit up the sky with fireballs.