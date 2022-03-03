Russia refuses to launch internet satellites, blames sanctions

Mission to Mars has uncertain future due to war in Ukraine 0:56

(CNN Business) –– The commercial fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is about to spill over into space and internet satellites.

OneWeb, a London-based satellite startup working for global internet connectivity — and a key competitor in Starlink, Elon Musk’s constellation of internet satellites — was set to launch a batch of 36 satellites this Friday. as part of its plan for a constellation of 648 devices. But those plans are now in jeopardy. And all at the expense of Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, which appears poised to block the effort.

A Russian-made Soyuz rocket, operated by France’s Arianespace SA, was to take the satellites into low-Earth orbit. It would launch from the Russian-owned Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

OneWeb and Russia signed a multi-year agreement for satellite launches. In fact, the company has promised to launch its satellites exclusively on Russia’s Soyuz rocket.

But Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos and a former deputy prime minister with a flair for inflammatory rhetoric, is refusing to carry out what should be a routine launch, in response to Britain’s sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The agency is demanding that the British government sell all stakes in OneWeb and that the company guarantee that the satellites will not be used for military purposes, according to an ultimatum. published on Twitter from the official Roscosmos account. The space agency stressed that the demands are due “to Britain’s hostile stance towards Russia” on Wednesday. The deadline for fulfilling the requests is Thursday at 9:30 pm Moscow time, Rogozin said in a interview with Russia 24.

OneWeb already has 428 satellites in orbit. Its last satellite launch was last month. The company is working to attract clients and repay investors after it was saved from bankruptcy by the UK government and India’s Bharti Global in 2020.

On previous occasions, Rogozin has tweeted outlandish statements in response to Western sanctions. He did it specifically in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea. “After analyzing the sanctions against our space industry, I suggest the US take its astronauts to the International Space Station using a trampoline,” Rogozin said on Twitter after the US sanctions against the space sector of Russia.

Despite Rogozin’s outlandish tweets and interviews, the United States and Russia have historically cooperated in space. While tensions on Earth have led to threats of a premature exit, Rogozin has vowed that Russia will remain NASA’s partner on the International Space Station. At least until the station finally folds.

British lawmakers showed no sign of bowing to Roscomos and bowing to the demands. “There is no negotiating in OneWeb: the government of Great Britain is not selling its part”, tweeted this Wednesday Kwasi Kwerteng, UK Secretary for Business and Energy. “We are in contact with other shareholders to discuss the next steps…”

OneWeb did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.