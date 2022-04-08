NewsWorld

Russia regrets “significant” losses of soldiers and admits to being in its most difficult economic moment in 3 decades

Dmitry Peskov said that the loss of Russian troops has been a “great tragedy”

Russia has admitted to suffering “significant troop losses” in Ukraine, as the invasion enters its 44th day.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Britain’s Sky News channel that the victims were “a great tragedy” for Russia.

He also said he hoped Moscow would achieve its war goals “in the coming days.”

Peskov’s comments followed Russia’s expulsion from the United Nations Human Rights Council Thursday.

