Russia rejects the expulsion of its diplomats in Europe | News

Russia rejected on Tuesday the series of expulsions of its country’s diplomats from several European capitals, which it described as “an oath of loyalty to Washington” and a demonstration of its willingness to radicalize the conflict in Ukraine.

According to spokesmen for the Russian Government and Foreign Ministry, it is a “cynical and very dangerous decision in the long run” and they announced that “the response will not be long in coming and will be, as always, adequate.”

However, they clarified that the actions of the Western powers “are crazy in their essence, of course, and will lead to a notable cooling of the international atmosphere and our bilateral relations” with each of the countries involved.

In particular, the Kremlin spokesman, Dymitri Peskov, valued that “reducing the possibilities of diplomatic communication, diplomatic work in such difficult conditions and unprecedented crisis is a short-sighted step.”

According to Peskov, “firstly, it will further complicate our communication, which is necessary for the search for a settlement, and secondly, it will inevitably lead to reciprocal steps.”

In a word, the picture turns out to be bleak, and nobody in the West seems to want to come to their senses. Well, let’s wait and see.

During the day this Tuesday, from Madrid, Rome, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Vienna; the respective Ministries of Foreign Affairs reported the expulsion of the Russian diplomats with the same justification, in all cases: that of carrying out espionage tasks.

This Tuesday, the Russian ambassador in Rome said that “No evidence of such actions was provided [de espionaje]”, while announcing that such an action by Rome leads “to a further deterioration of bilateral relations”.

Similar statements emerged from the Russian embassies of the countries in which expulsions took place.