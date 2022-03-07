Russia reports resumption of military operation in Ukraine | News

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced on Saturday that Russia resumed its special military operation in Ukraine starting at 3:00 p.m. GMT, due to Kiev’s little interest in prolonging the ceasefire regime.

“Russia decided to resume its offensive from 3:00 p.m. GMT because Kiev showed little interest in influencing the nationalists and prolonging the ceasefire regime,” the spokesman told reporters.

Both sides had reached a ceasefire agreement to allow the opening of a humanitarian corridor in the strategic port city of Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, and in the eastern city of Volnovakha.

During the ceasefire, Russia accused Russian nationalists of taking advantage of the ceasefire to regroup and prevent the evacuation of civilians.

The spokesman reported that the Ukrainian nationalist battalions took advantage of the ceasefire decreed by Russia to “regroup their forces and reinforce their positions.”

Konashénkov stressed that this Saturday, March 5, in the vicinity of Zhitomir, four Su-27 planes of the Ukrainian Army were shot down.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, 2,119 targets of Ukraine’s military infrastructure have been disabled, including 74 command posts, 108 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft systems, as well as 68 radar stations, he said.