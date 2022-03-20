Russia reproaches the mission in Brescia during Covid

Do you want to advertise on this site?

They had chosen a romantic name for the mission started in the province of Brescia on 22 April 2020 after the first phase in the Bergamo area. “From Russia with love” it was the writing on the military trucks that had entered the Rsa of Orzinuovi to sanitize the structures put to the test in the months preceding the brutality of the first Covid wave.

After Orzinuovi they stopped in other villages of the Bassa and then also in the city inside theNikolajewka institute. The expense account supported by the contingent arrived from Moscow – in all there were 75 people – between the purchase of fuel for the vehicles and specific detergents for sanitation, as well as room and board, he was sent directly to the Lombardy Region. «We came here to help Italy and thanks to this collaboration we will be able to overcome this difficult moment. We will defeat the virus and Italy will come back to life and to smile »said the head of mission, General Kikot.

The Russians left almost suddenly, and in advance of the times announced on their arrival in Italy, after having sanitized between Brescia and Bergamo over 110 buildings and more than 380 thousand square meters of paved roads. A mission that was not passed over in silence. In fact, he had already in those days discussed the choice of the Italian government to entrust the sterilization of the premises of health facilities and rest homes to Russian soldiers, and not to local realities that had been coming out for very hard months. In addition to the doubts about the real nature of the shipment from Moscow.

Doubts about the mission

Only health issues or also the interest of the secret services linked to Putin? After the perplexities expressed by the mayor of Bergamo Gori on March 5 (“I am witness to the help given in Bergamo by the contingent doctors, but it should be remembered that more generals than doctors arrived in Pratica di Mare. Was it help, propaganda or intelligence?”) , yesterday it was the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta who replied to Paramonov’s statements defined the Minister of Defense Guerini «one of the main hawks and inspirers of the anti-Russian campaign of the Italian government “, reproaching precisely the aid mission in Italy at the beginning of the pandemic. “Become at this point legitimate to doubt the real intentions of those medical aid missions ”were the words of Letta who, with the entire Democratic Party, made a shield around Guerini.

Maffoni’s reaction

It does not use periphrasis the mayor of Orzinuovi, and senator of the Brothers of Italy, Gianpietro Maffoni. “Those Russians are shameful attacks,” says Maffoni. «As mayor – he continues – I have appreciated the help that the Russian army has given us during the terrible period of Covid and I had no doubts about the nature of the commitment, but what was done in April 2020 cannot hide or make us forget the unacceptable war that Putin has decided to wage against Ukraine “.

The Copasir report

The Italian secret services also dealt with the Russian mission in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia, and on 9 February Copasir took stock in a report. “According to press reports, in the Russian military contingent sent to support Italy in the fight against the health emergency in March / April 2020, Russian intelligence personnel would have been present. From what has been learned, the Russian mission would have been carried out exclusively in the health sector with the task of sanitizing hospitals and nursing homes and the convoy always moved accompanied by Italian military vehicles “, Copasir put pen to paper.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it