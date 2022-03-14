Russia requested military and economic assistance from China, US says

China and Russia allies in the disinformation war? 3:43

Washington (CNN) — Russia has asked China for military support, including drones, as well as economic assistance for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to conversations CNN had with two US officials.

The requests came after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the officials said. That official declined to detail the Chinese reaction, but indicated that the Chinese had responded.

Potential assistance from the Chinese would be a significant development in the invasion of Russia. It could change the control that Ukrainian forces still have in the country and provide a counterweight to the harsh sanctions imposed on Russia’s economy.

Asked by CNN about the Russian military aid request report, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the US, said in a statement: “I had never heard of it.”

Liu expressed concern about “the situation in Ukraine,” calling it “really puzzling,” saying that China has provided and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Liu said: “The top priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control… China calls for exercising utmost restraint and preventing a massive humanitarian crisis.”

The Russian embassy in the US did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

News of the Russian request comes before White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan meets with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday as part of a follow-up conversation from the virtual meeting of the President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last November, according to National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Sullivan told Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that China providing support to Russia is a “concern.”

“We are also watching closely to see to what extent China actually provides any form of support, material or economic support, to Russia. It is a concern of ours. And we have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand idly by or allow any country compensate Russia for its losses from economic sanctions,” Sullivan said.

Russia expanded its offensive into western Ukraine on Sunday, firing missiles near the city of Lviv and striking a large military base near the Polish border, killing dozens as the war draws closer to NATO territory.

Local authorities say 35 people were killed and 134 wounded at the military base, in what Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov described as a “terrorist attack” against peace and security “near the border between the EU and NATO.

US officials, including White House press secretary Jen Psaki, have increasingly criticized Beijing’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. While Beijing has apparently tried to strike a neutral tone on the international stage, domestic Chinese media coverage has promoted Russian disinformation campaigns and described the war as a “special military operation.” Psaki also tweeted Wednesday that Beijing “has apparently endorsed” false Russian claims that the United States is developing chemical weapons in Ukraine.

“Our assessment at this point is that (China) meets the requirements that have been set, but we would still encourage any country to think hard about what place they want, what role they want to play in history when we all look back,” Psaki said. during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sullivan told Bash on Sunday that the United States has made it clear to Beijing that “there will absolutely be consequences” for “large-scale” efforts to provide the Kremlin with a solution to US sanctions.

“We will not allow that to go forward and there will be a lifeline for Russia from these economic sanctions on any country anywhere in the world,” he said.

Still, Sullivan said that while the US believes that “China did, in fact, know before the invasion happened that Vladimir Putin was planning something, they may not have understood the full scope.”

“Because it is quite possible that Putin lied to them in the same way that he lied to the Europeans and others,” Sullivan told Bash.

While US officials have signaled that China has been complying with the sanctions that the US and its allies have imposed against Russia, Biden recently said he was not prepared to discuss his efforts to pressure China to help isolate Russia over the bloody Kremlin war.

“I’m not prepared to comment on that at this point,” Biden told reporters at the White House in February.

Biden has spoken often about his talks with Xi, frequently recalling the dozens of hours the two leaders spent together while serving as their country’s vice president. In her speeches, Biden often likes to recall a dinner with Xi on the Tibetan Plateau and describe the United States in one word: “possibilities.”

During the face-to-face meeting in Rome, Sullivan and Yang will also discuss issues that Biden and Xi brought up during their virtual call last year, sources familiar with the matter say. The sources added that this meeting has been in the works for some time and they do not expect any concrete results from it.

Since taking office, Biden has emphasized that he believes the United States is at a turning point in its history and must show the world that democracies can compete with autocratic regimes like China.

“To compete for the best jobs of the future, we must also level the playing field with China and other competitors,” Biden said in his first State of the Union address earlier this month.

During the three-hour summit with his Chinese counterpart about four months ago, Biden raised concerns about human rights, Chinese aggression toward Taiwan, and trade issues. The Biden administration has made it clear that managing competition with China is a long-term economic and national security priority for the United States.

“How the United States, Europe and Asia work together to secure peace and uphold our shared values ​​and promote our prosperity in the Pacific will be one of the most important efforts we will undertake,” Biden said at the Munich security conference on Thursday. last year.

During his stay in Rome, Sullivan is also expected to meet with Luigi Mattiolo, diplomatic adviser to the Italian prime minister; the two men will discuss ongoing efforts to respond to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Horne’s statement.

Nuclear escalation threat

Sullivan, meanwhile, told CNN on Sunday that while the Biden administration is “concerned about the possibility of escalation,” regarding Putin’s nuclear posture, “we haven’t seen anything that requires us to change our nuclear posture at this time.” chance”.

“We’re watching this very closely, and obviously the risk of escalation with a nuclear power is serious, and it’s a different kind of conflict than other conflicts that the American people have seen over the years,” he said in “State of the Union”.

Still, Sullivan stood by the administration’s decision to reject a Polish offer to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine via the United States and a German airbase.

“The president listened to his intelligence community’s assessment, listened to the advice of his military commanders, consulted with his NATO allies, and ultimately determined that the risk-benefit analysis of flying aircraft from NATO bases to the disputed airspace over Ukraine made no sense, it was not something he would authorize,” he said, adding that the United States is focused on providing “other anti-aircraft systems that could help the Ukrainians make progress in terms of dealing with the threat that It comes from the air on the Russian side”.

The national security adviser also reiterated Biden’s comments earlier this week that Russia would “pay a heavy price” if it decided to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, adding that Russia’s accusations against Ukraine preparing to deploy weapons chemicals “is a revelation, a revelation that they themselves may be preparing to do it and then trying to blame someone else, that’s a classic page from the Russian manual”.

CNN’s Donald Judd, Jasmine Wright, Betsy Klein and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.