Russia responded after the sanctions imposed on the daughters of Vladimir Putin

After the United States announced new sanctions against Russia, which included the two daughters of Vladimir Putin, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, from the Kremlin they were mentioned in this regard, insisting that they were against these restrictions, and affirming that they had gone far with the inclusion of relatives.

“The path taken of restrictions against family members speaks for itself. That hardly deserves an assessment. It’s hard to understand and explain.”said Dmitri Peskov, who is the Kremlin’s press secretary, in the middle of a press conference in which he responded to these sanctions.

And continued, “but unfortunately we have to deal with such opponents”, referring to the United States, and the way in which it had acted against relatives of Putin, sanctions that are intended to pressure Russia to stop its offensive against Ukraine, however, so far these are added to other restrictions, which have also come from multinational companies, who have contributed to the diplomatic siege against Moscow.

“Russia will definitely respond and will do so as it sees fit,” said the press secretary, stating that they would already be preparing a forceful reaction on the United States.

According to what was revealed by media such as the Huffington Post, Sanctions imposed on Putin’s two daughters could include travel restrictions or even asset freezes; a situation that has become a frequent one within the sanctions that Europe and the United States have already imposed on other people close to the regime.

The international media recognized that there is not much information about these, while the leader has kept out of his public life and, for the moment, it is only revealed that are the fruit of marriage with his ex-wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva, with whom he had a relationship of 30 years.

According to the Huffington Post, “it is unknown if the Russian leader has other children”, recalling that the relationship with the mother of the two sanctioned women ended in 2013.

This new package of measures announced at a press conference from the White House comes days after Ukraine revealed to the world the serious events advanced by the Russian Army in the town of Buchawhere hundreds of civilian bodies were found abandoned in the streets, some of them with clear signs of torture.

The White House has included people close to other Russian leaders, specifically Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s wife who joins the list made up of oligarchs and businessmen from that country, as a measure of pressure on the regime. He also aims to further affect Russia’s economy and does so by blocking the Russian financial system, through one of its strongest institutions: the Sberbankwhich, according to the White House spokesman, is the “largest in Russia”.

As for Sberbank, international media point out that this represents about a third of the total assets that make up the banking system of that countrywith which the United States would then have reached a level of blockade that concerns approximately 60% of the sector.

Along the same path, in the sanctions announced this Wednesday, the Alfa Bank, one of its most powerful private banks.

As it is news of global interest, all content on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be freely accessible to our readers on all SEMANA digital platforms. Follow the minute by minute of what is happening.