Russia reveals the first images of Chernobyl after its capture | International | News

Russia published on Saturday images taken in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, whose capture by the Moscow army on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine caused concern.

A video released Saturday by the Russian Defense Ministry shows soldiers patrolling near the plantnext to a tank.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 The Russian Ministry of Defense has shown for the first time a video of the Russian military occupying the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, working together with the Ukrainian forces guarding the plant to keep radiation in order.pic.twitter.com/KjtkkyltpZ — Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra) February 26, 2022

A soldier then says with his face covered that the radiation levels are “under control” and ensures that “the protection of the area is being carried out (jointly) with the Ukrainian National Guard and the civilian personnel who work here.”

The Ukrainian government had previously declared that the plant’s staff had been evacuated.

Ukraine said on Friday that hWorrying levels of radiation had been recorded at Chernobylalthough the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimated that the levels presented “no danger to the public”.

(File) Part of the Chernobyl plant. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Some experts believe that the increase in radioactivity is due to the military unrest that could have stirred up soil and raised contaminated dust.

Russian troops took control of the nuclear power plant on Thursday after fighting with Ukrainian forces.

The central suffered the worst nuclear accident in history on April 26, 1986 when one of the reactors exploded at a time when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, whose capital was Moscow.

The disaster that contaminated three quarters of Europe, especially hit Ukraine, Russia and Belarusanother former Soviet republic.

After the accident at this plant located a hundred kilometers from Kiev, 350,000 people had to be evacuated in a perimeter of 30 kilometers and even today there are controversies about the balance of victims. (I)

