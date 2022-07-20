Russia rolls out Crimea playbook

Video summary of the war Ukraine – Russia: July 19 15:36

(CNN Spanish) — As Russian troops try to break through Ukrainian defenses and seek to resume their offensive toward the eastern city of Sloviansk, the White House has warned that Russia is drawing up plans to annex more parts of Ukraine, repeating a playbook it used in annexing Crimea in 2014 to seize the territory.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Iran on his first international trip beyond the borders of the former Soviet Union since he launched his invasion last February.

Russia plans to follow up its Crimea playbook with annexation attempts in Ukraine, White House says

Russia is drawing up plans to annex more parts of Ukraine, repeating a playbook it used in the 2014 annexation of Crimea to seize the territory, the White House said on Tuesday.

The steps Russia is planning could include “fake” referendums, installing illegitimate officials by proxy, establishing the Russian ruble as the official currency and forcing Ukrainian citizens to apply for Russian citizenship, said John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council.

Kirby warned that the United States would punish Russia with additional sanctions for its attempts to annex more Ukrainian territory, and said the White House would unveil additional security assistance to Ukraine later this week. She cited US intelligence information that had been downgraded and approved for public release to make the claims about Russia’s plans.

“Russia is starting to roll out a version of what you might call an annexation playbook, very similar to what we saw in 2014,” Kirby told reporters at the White House. She stated that the potential referendums could take place soon.

“The Kremlin has not revealed the timetable for the referendums, but Russian proxies in these territories say they will take place later this year, possibly in conjunction with the Russian regional elections in September,” Kirby said, listing the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. , along with Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, as likely targets of Russia’s annexation plans.

The US and its Western allies have tried to turn the situation around in Ukraine, as Russia is gaining more and more ground in the western part of the country. Biden has approved billions in arms shipments and other security aid and has applied several rounds of sanctions on Moscow.

CNN Exclusive: Sacked Ukrainian Prosecutor General Denies Collaborators Worked in Her Office

Ukraine’s former Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, stated that she accepts President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to remove her, but denies that there were collaborators in her office.

“Here in my office there can be no collaborators at all, because the collaboration is only from people who worked in occupied territory. Here it is not occupied territory,” Venediktova said in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Nic Robertson in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that one of his office’s top priorities was working on the issues of betrayal of the state and collaborators, and that his office had been very open about it.

When Venediktova was asked what the real justification for her dismissal was, she said: “You know that my professorship is politics and I have been the 16th Ukrainian prosecutor for 30 years. It is realpolitik in Ukraine. This is my answer.”

Pressed on the real reasons why Zelensky had decided to remove her, Venediktova made it clear that she does not want to debate it in public because Russia would exploit it. “The president, now, is his chief of ranks. He understands his strategy and his tactics. And he makes his decision with his point of view,” she said Venediktova.

Zelensky, to Bolsonaro: “I don’t think I can be neutral”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he told his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro that he does not support Brasilia’s “position of neutrality” on the war in Ukraine.

In an excerpt from an interview with Brazil’s GloboNews news channel, which Zelensky posted on his Telegram channel, the president says he told Bolsonaro that he wants “support” from Brazil.

Zelensky does not specify the date of the conversation, but he previously tweeted about a call on Monday.

“You can’t be somewhere in the middle… I don’t support that position. I told the president,” he added.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Bolsonaro has avoided condemning or sanctioning Russia.

“The president of Brazil told me that he supports Ukraine, his sovereignty, but Brazil takes a position of neutrality,” Zelensky said.