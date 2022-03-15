Russia sanctions Joe Biden and other top US officials

Is Biden’s image in danger in the face of the increase in gasoline? 3:06

(CNN) — Russia has imposed sanctions against President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other US officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released Tuesday.

“In response to an unprecedented series of sanctions… effective March 15 of this year, the ‘sanctioned list’ includes, on a reciprocal basis, President J. Biden, Secretary of State A . Blinken, Secretary of Defense L. Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff M. Milley, as well as a number of department heads and well-known American personalities,” the statement read.

The statement further explained that this retaliatory measure was “an inevitable consequence of the extremely Russophobic path that the current US government has taken, which, in a desperate attempt to maintain US hegemony, has relied, discarding all decency, on frontal constriction From Russia.”

“At the same time, we do not refuse to maintain official relations if they serve our national interests. And, if necessary, we will solve the problems arising from the situation of people on the ‘sanction list’ to organize high-level contacts. level,” the statement added.

Biden and the others sanctioned by Russia

These are the US citizens included in Russia’s “sanctioned persons list”:

1. Joseph Biden (Joseph Robinette Biden)

2.Antony BlinkenAntony John Blinken

3. Lloyd Austin (Lloyd James Austin III);

4. Mark Milley (Mark Alexander Milley)

5. Jacob Sullivan (Jacob Jeremiah Sullivan) – National Security Advisor to the President of the United States

6. William Burns (William Joseph Burns) – director of the CIA

7. Jennifer Psaki (Jennifer Rene Psaki) – White House spokeswoman

8. Daleep Singh (Daleep Singh) – deputy assistant for National Security to the President of the United States

9. Samantha Power (Samantha Jane Power) – director of the Agency for International Development

10. Hunter Biden (Robert Hunter Biden) – son of the US president

11. Hillary Clinton (Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton) – former US presidential candidate.

12. Adewale Adeyemo (Adewale Adeyemo) – Deputy Minister of Finance

13. Reta Jo Lewis (Reta Jo Lewis) – chairman and director of the Board of Directors of the Export-Import Bank.

The statement also announces that there will be more sanctions to expand the list to include “senior US officials, military, legislators, businessmen, experts and media people who are Russophobic or contribute to inciting hatred towards Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures” .

“These actions will be executed in organic unity with large-scale decisions made by the Government of the Russian Federation in financial, banking and other areas to protect the Russian economy and ensure its sustainable development,” the statement concludes.

United States increases sanctions

For its part, the United States imposed new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday. The Biden administration has targeted 11 Russian military leaders, some of whom have been involved in cracking down on Russian protesters and dissidents in occupied areas of Ukraine, in addition to additional sanctions from the Treasury Department, Secretary Blinken announced. “The Russian government has intensified its crackdown on the freedom of expression of its own citizens, including members of the press, as well as freedom of association and peaceful assembly. In Russia today, those who provide factual information about the invasion or criticize Putin face criminal charges,” Blinken said.

This action comes as the National Guard “takes heavy-handed action against Russian citizens who have taken to the streets to protest their government’s brutal campaign in Ukraine,” the secretary continued, adding that the list of affected Russian military includes Viktor Zolotov, the head of the Russian National Guard.

“In addition, Zolotov’s troops are responsible for suppressing dissent in the occupied areas of Ukraine. More broadly, the appointment of these 11 senior Russian defense leaders continues our imposition of severe costs on the Russian Ministry of Defense as it pursues its brutal military invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in unnecessary casualties and suffering, including death. of children,” Blinken said.

visa restrictions

“The world was transfixed when Russia carried out a premeditated, unprovoked and unwarranted attack on Ukraine. Russia’s new invasion of Ukraine has resulted in widespread human suffering and casualties, including the deaths of innocent civilians, including children. Today, the State Department continues to sanction Russia’s military leaders with severe costs,” the State Department fact sheet said.

The State Department also announced new visa restrictions for 38 current and former Russian government officials believed to be involved in the crackdown on dissent in Russia and abroad. In addition, new sanctions on two of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agents, as well as visa restrictions on 25 people responsible for undermining democracy in Belarus.

News in development.

With information from Kylie Atwood