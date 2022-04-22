Russia sanctions Kamala Harris and the owner of Facebook

Russia today responded to the United States with a new batch of individual sanctions against almost thirty officials, businessmen and journalists, including the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, and the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

Those included in the list, which also includes spouses of high-ranking US officials, will not be able to enter Russian territory for creating “a Russophobic agenda,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Also included in the list were senior Pentagon officials such as Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and spokesman John Kirby; or the White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain.

Spouses include Evan Ryan, wife of Secretary of State Antony Blinken; or Douglas Emhoff, husband of Harris.

The list includes entrepreneurs like LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and experts like Edward Acevedo of the Wilson Center.

Among the sanctioned journalists are Bianna Golodryga of CNN; ABC’s George Stephanopoulos; or Kevin Rothrock from the Russian portal Meduza.

The Foreign Ministry statement specifies that it will shortly announce a new battery of countermeasures for the “hostile actions of the US authorities.”

On Wednesday the US announced sanctions against a network of 40 individuals and companies, led by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, which is allegedly helping Russia dodge Western sanctions over Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Russian commercial bank Transcapitalbank and Russian cryptocurrency company Bitriver, as well as 10 of their subsidiaries, have also been sanctioned, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Another of the sanctioned companies is Tsargrad, a Russian propaganda tool that Maloféyev allegedly uses to act as an intermediary between the Kremlin and pro-Russian politicians in Europe.

In turn, the US State Department will restrict visas to 635 Russian citizens.

US President Joe Biden announced today that he will ban Russian ships from docking in the country’s ports, while unveiling a new $800 million military assistance package to Ukraine.

Russia already sanctioned 398 congressmen of the US House of Representatives a week ago, who adopted the same measure against 328 deputies of the Duma or lower house of the Russian Parliament.