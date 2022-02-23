Russia says it will give a “strong” response to US sanctions

The Russian government assured today that it will give a “strong” response to US sanctions against Russia, after Washington imposed restrictions on transactions with Russian sovereign debt, some banks and the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

“There should be no doubt that the sanctions will have a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but measured and sensible for the US side,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He pointed out that this is already the 101st round of sanctions against the country and maintained that the US wants with these measures “to try to change the course of Russia.”

“Despite the obvious futility of the efforts made over the years to hinder the development of our economy, the United States is again taking advantage of restrictive instruments that are ineffective and counterproductive from the point of view of US interests,” he said.

Russian diplomacy added that Russia has shown that with all the costs of sanctions it is capable of minimizing the damage.

“Moreover, the pressure of sanctions cannot affect our determination to firmly defend our interests,” he stressed.

“We affirm that in the arsenal of American foreign policy, prisoner of the stereotypes of a unipolar world with the false conviction that the United States still has the right and can impose its own rules of the world order on everyone, there are no other means than blackmail. , intimidation and threats,” added the department headed by Sergey Lavrov.

“With regard to world powers, mainly Russia and other key international players, this is not working,” he said.

Facing the sanctions policy, Russia is open “to diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of the interests of others,” he stressed.

The US, Canada, the European Union (EU), Australia and Japan have imposed or announced the first sanctions against Russia for the recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, and the announcement of a possible dispatch of Russian soldiers to these areas .

US President Joe Biden announced yesterday direct economic sanctions against two large Russian financial institutions, the VEB (one of the main investment and development banks in Russia) and the military bank (PSB), considered essential for the defense sector Russian.

In addition, it revealed “comprehensive” sanctions against Russia’s sovereign debt to block the Moscow government’s access to Western financing.

A day earlier, he also signed an executive order that prohibits new investments, trade and other economic transactions by US institutions and citizens in Donetsk and Lugansk, an action that seeks to isolate these two regions from the international financial system based on the dollar.